MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Valencia GP?

What time does qualifying for the Valencia MotoGP start?

Q1 will begin at 2:50pm local time (CET), followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 3:15pm. Each session will last 15 minutes.

Date : Saturday, November 14, 2020

Start time : 2:50pm CET / 1:50pm GMT / 8:50am ET / 5:50am PT / 7:20pm IST / 1:50pm JST / 11:50pm AEST



Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Valencia MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that offers live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast

Expect cloudy skies in Valencia on Saturday, with temperature expected to be around 19C for the start of qualifying.

