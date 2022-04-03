2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full race results

Listen to this article

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Race results

What happened in the 2022 MotoGP Argentina GP?

Making his 200th premier class start and 283rd grand prix start in total, Espargaro battled with and fended off Pramac’s Jorge Martin to convert Aprilia’s first modern era pole to its maiden win.

All six manufacturers have now won races in MotoGP on the current grid, while Espargaro sets the record for the most starts before his first grand prix victory.

Espargaro now also leads the championship by seven points after an unpredictable opening three rounds which have seen three different winners and nine different podium finishers.

Martin held onto second for his first podium of the year, while Alex Rins closed in on the lead battle in third for both his and Suzuki’s first rostrum of the 2022 campaign.

Joan Mir was fourth on the second of the Suzukis, while Francesco Bagnaia came from 13th to fifth on his factory Ducati.

He beat KTM’s Brad Binder, while the top 10 was completed by Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi and former championship leader Enea Bastianini (Gresini).

