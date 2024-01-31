Subscribe
MotoGP revises 2024 calendar as Argentina cancelled

The 2024 MotoGP calendar has been revised by series promoter Dorna Sports following the cancellation of the Argentina Grand Prix.

This year’s calendar was due to be the longest in history at 22 rounds, beginning on 10 March with the Qatar Grand Prix.

However, last week the third round of the season in Argentina looked under serious threat due to government spending cuts under the country’s new president.

As first reported by Motorsport.com, the cuts directly affect the race staged at Termas de Rio Hondo as the grand prix is heavily subsidised by the government.

On Wednesday 31 January, Dorna and MotoGP’s governing body the FIM confirmed that the Argentina GP has been struck from the 2024 calendar.

Argentina returned to the MotoGP calendar in 2014 at the Rio Hondo track and has been a mainstay on the schedule ever since – barring the two COVID years in 2020 and 2021.

The event has faced numerous hurdles over the last few years, first with a massive fire that gutted its pit complex at the start of 2021, and then with freight delays in 2022 that forced the first day of the grand prix to be iced.

The press release from the FIM and Dorna confirms that Argentina will not be replaced this year.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports confirm the cancellation of the 2024 Argentina GP," a statement read.

"Due to the current circumstances in Argentina, the promoter of the event has communicated that it is currently unable to guarantee the services required for the Grand Prix to take place in 2024 at MotoGP standards.

"This event will not be replaced on the 2024 calendar. MotoGP hopes to return to race at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2025."

 

Argentina had been due to form a back-to-back with the Americas GP in Texas, but now a three-week gap will split the Portuguese GP and the Austin round.

At present, there are no other calendar changes.

Should the rest of the calendar go ahead, 21 rounds will remain a record for MotoGP, with the addition of the inaugural Kazakhstan GP in June.

To be run at the new Sokol circuit, Kazakhstan is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 14-16 June.

Should any more rounds drop off the calendar, MotoGP does have a circuit on its reserve list that could be called upon should it meet homologation requirements.

The Balaton Park track in Hungary, opened last year, was announced late last year as a reserve venue for the 2024 MotoGP season.

MotoGP last visited Hungary in 1992 at the Hungaroring.

Full 2024 MotoGP calendar:

No. Date Race Venue
1 10 March Qatar Qatar GP Losail
2 24 March Portugal Portuguese GP Portimao
3 14 April United States Americas GP Circuit of the Americas
4 28 April Spain Spanish GP Jerez
5 12 May France French GP Le Mans
6 26 May Spain Catalan GP Barcelona
7 2 June Italy Italian GP Mugello
8 16 June Kazakhstan Kazakhstan GP Sokol
9 30 June Netherlands Dutch GP Assen
10 7 July Germany German GP Sachsenring
11 4 August United Kingdom British GP Silverstone
12 18 August Austria Austrian GP Red Bull Ring
13 1 September Spain Aragon GP Aragon
14 8 September San Marino San Marino GP Misano
15 22 September India Indian GP Buddh
16 29 September Indonesia Indonesian GP Mandalika
17 6 October Japan Japanese GP Motegi
18 20 October Australia Australian GP Phillip Island
19 27 October Thailand Thailand GP Buriram
20 3 November Malaysia Malaysian GP Sepang
21 17 November Spain Valencia GP Valencia
