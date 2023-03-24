Subscribe
Previous / Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice Next / MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

MotoGP riders critical of track safety after Pol Espargaro crash

A number of MotoGP riders have voiced their concerns about the safety of the Algarve International Circuit following Pol Espargaro’s violent FP2 crash.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP riders critical of track safety after Pol Espargaro crash
Listen to this article

Tech3 GASGAS rider Espargaro suffered a nasty highside going into Turn 10 late on in FP2 and violently bounced through the gravel before hitting the barrier.

Espargaro was treated trackside by medical staff before being loaded into an ambulance to be taken to the medical centre, after which he was airlifted to hospital in nearby Faro.

An update from MotoGP’s doctor Angel Charte revealed Espargaro was neurologically fine but had suffered bad bruising to his lungs.

Espargaro’s crash is the second big incident to have happened in the space of two years in Portugal, after Pramac’s Jorge Martin suffered multiple injuries in a big off in 2021.

During pre-season testing, a crash for Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio left him with a concussion and unable to ride on the final day – with the Italian taking aim at the ‘wall-like’ gravel surrounding the Algarve track.

The size of the gravel rocks was a safety point raised by reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia last year, who said Espargaro’s incident on Friday was avoidable had this issue been resolved when the riders originally asked.

“The first one [red flag] was OK, the second one was possible to not have it,” said Bagnaia. “Because without this gravel it was not a red flag. It was a heavy crash, but it was not as big as [it was] because when Pol arrived to the gravel he started to accelerate.

“I think there the air fence is smaller or not even there. It’s four years that we are asking to change the safety of this track, because the first time we arrived here with my team I sent a picture of the gravel to [former FIM safety office] Franco Uncini because it was too big.

“It wasn’t normal. Last year, when I took the gravel to the box [after a crash] everyone was smiling at me and laughing at me for what I did.

“And nothing changed, until the crash of Di Gia [Di Giannantonio], which was already too late, because the crash of Martin [in 2021] was quite easy to understand there was a problem.”

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing crashed bike

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing crashed bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro’s crash also revealed there was no air fence in front of the tyre barrier at Turn 10, which courted the ire of both factory Honda riders.

Marc Marquez said: “They need to put an air fence [there]. I thought that the bike hit him. So, it’s a point that they need to put an air fence tomorrow. Not next year, tomorrow.”

Team-mate Joan Mir echoed Marquez’s comments, while noting that he doesn’t feel it is the job of the riders’ to be making every necessary safety improvement.

“What happened today with Pol - I hope he is fine - it’s unbelievable that there is no air fence,” said Mir. “It’s not my job to think of the dangerous places on track.

“The guy responsible for these things has to know that there is not enough run-off area and to put the air fence there. It’s a dangerous place, we cannot wait for these things to happen [for changes to be made].

“I agree [with Marquez], and as a rider you think a lot and maybe you can say something [about safety] but the truth is it’s not our job. Our job is to ride a MotoGP bike at 350km/h and to beat all these bastards.

“This is my job, I cannot think about safety also. In safety commissions we make some opinions about what happened on Friday or in previous years. But we cannot stay 100% focused on that. When I saw Pol hit the wall and there wasn’t an air fence there, I was surprised.”

Aleix Espargaro, who is typically outspoken on the matter of safety in MotoGP, says he is not angry at this moment, adding: “We will have time to blame somebody, but now I’m a little bit worried [about my brother].”

Additional reporting German Garcia Casanova and Oriol Puigdemont

Read Also:
shares
comments

Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice

MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix

Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix

Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury

Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Zane Smith literally burns it down in Truck win at COTA

Zane Smith literally burns it down in Truck win at COTA

NSTR NASCAR Truck
COTA

Zane Smith literally burns it down in Truck win at COTA Zane Smith literally burns it down in Truck win at COTA

Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez

Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel Sao Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans beats Cassidy in late-race duel

Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix

Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.