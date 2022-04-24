Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Next / Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo takes points lead with dominant win
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash

Tech3 KTM rookie Raul Fernandez has been declared unfit for today’s MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix after picking up a hand injury in a qualifying crash.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash
Listen to this article

Fernandez, last year's Moto2 runner-up, has endured a tough start to his rookie campaign with KTM and Tech3 in MotoGP.

The young Spaniard has failed to score any points, his best result a 16th in Argentina, while his best qualifying has been 20th.

His year has gone from bad to worse at Portimao, with Tech3 announcing that he will not start today's 25-lap fifth round of the 2022 campaign.

Fernandez was one of several riders to crash during the wet-to-dry Q1 at Portimao, with the Tech3 rider hitting his hand heavily in the spill and needed checks in the medical centre.

While he has no broken bones, he has been ruled out of the race due to the excessive pain in his right hand.

A brief statement from Tech3 read: "Following his crash during Q1 yesterday, Raul Fernandez went to the medical centre for further examination after feeling pain on his right hand.

"This morning, the decision was made to not race at the Portuguese GP, although nothing is broken. The goal is to be at Jerez."

MotoGP's next round takes place in just seven days' time at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ducati's Bagnaia cleared to race after heavy Q1 crash

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In more positive news, Ducati confirmed this morning that Francesco Bagnaia will race today after his heavy qualifying crash.

The 2022 Algarve GP winner at Portimao was launched from his Ducati at the start of Q1 when he took an early gamble on slicks when the track was still wet in places.

Bagnaia appeared to bang his shoulder heavily and was taken to a local hospital for checks, but has escaped injury.

Read Also:

He will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid having failed to complete a lap in qualifying.

"Pecco Bagnaia has been declared fit to race," a brief statement from Ducati read.

"He had a good night's sleep and despite still feeling a bit of pain, he is ready to join the riders on track for warm-up and the race."

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo led the warm-up session for Yamaha, while Bagnaia was 12th on his return.

Pramac's Jorge Martin, who will start from 13th, crashed at Turn 15.

shares
comments

Related video

2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo takes points lead with dominant win

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo takes points lead with dominant win
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle Portugal GP
MotoGP

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle

Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022 Portugal GP
MotoGP

Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Latest news

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle

Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022

Quartararo: Portugal win special after “tough to accept” 2022 form
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Portugal win special after “tough to accept” 2022 form

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo takes points lead with dominant win
MotoGP MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo takes points lead with dominant win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.