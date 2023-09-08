MotoGP San Marino GP: Bezzecchi leads Vinales, Espargaro misses Q2 after crash
Marco Bezzecchi led Maverick Vinales with a new lap record in second practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, as Barcelona winner Aleix Espargaro crashed into Q1.
A week on from leading a historic Aprilia 1-2 at the Catalan GP, Espargaro will face the opening segment of qualifying on Saturday after a late fast crash at the penultimate corner on Friday afternoon at Misano.
A last-gasp effort from Bezzecchi of 1m30.846s, marking a new lap record, put him top of the order from Aprilia's Vinales.
KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa completed the top three on his experimental RC16 featuring a carbon fibre chassis.
Pedrosa towed former Honda team-mate Marc Marquez into a Q2 spot in sixth, while neither Yamaha rider made it into the top 10.
Fabio Quartararo set the initial pace in second practice on a hot Friday afternoon in Italy with a 1m34.185s on his Yamaha, before Vinales took over with a 1m34.129s.
KTM's Brad Binder lowered the pace to a 1m32.554s, before Vinales went on a string of session-topping times, culminating in a 1m31.794s.
With 10 minutes of the session gone, Bezzecchi took the lead for the first time with a 1m37.785s, which stood as the reference time for the next 13 minutes.
Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin was the rider to depose VR46's Bezzecchi with a 1m31.562s, before Pedrosa moved to the top of the order with a 1m31.453s.
Martin briefly went faster with a 1m31.416s, before Bezzecchi kicked off the time attack phase of the session with a 1m31.388s.
A first-ever sub 1m31s lap from Vinales of am30.972s put him over four tenths clear of the field and looked like it would keep him top through to the end of the session with just under 10 minutes to go.
But Bezzecchi's last lap secured him first by 0.126s from Vinales, as Pedrosa rounded out the top three.
Martin was fourth from VR46's Luca Marini and Marc Marquez on the sole Honda inside the top 10, while the battered Francesco Bagnaia ended Friday seventh on his factory Ducati.
The final Q2 spots went to Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez, Binder and RNF Aprilia's Raul Fernandez, despite a late tumble at Turn 14.
A miserable minute for the Espargaro family denied both Pol and Aleix a place in the top 10, as both riders slid off at Turn 15 in the closing stages of the session.
They ended the day 11th and 12th, Tech3's Pol Espargaro leading his Aprilia-mounted brother Aleix, while Quartararo headed Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli – both former winners at Misano on the M1 – in 13th.
FP1 pacesetter Michele Pirro was 16th on his Ducati behind Honda tester Stefan Bradl, while a crash for Jack Miller (KTM) late on left him down in 17th.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|26
|1'30.846
|167.545
|2
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|24
|+0.126
|0.126
|167.313
|3
|D. Pedrosa Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|26
|KTM
|27
|+0.255
|0.129
|167.076
|4
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|28
|+0.331
|0.076
|166.936
|5
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|28
|+0.341
|0.010
|166.918
|6
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|27
|+0.371
|0.030
|166.863
|7
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|24
|+0.374
|0.003
|166.858
|8
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|25
|+0.401
|0.027
|166.808
|9
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|26
|+0.410
|0.009
|166.792
|10
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|26
|+0.690
|0.280
|166.282
|11
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|18
|+0.714
|0.024
|166.238
|12
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|24
|+0.773
|0.059
|166.131
|13
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|26
|+0.798
|0.025
|166.086
|14
|F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|24
|+0.864
|0.066
|165.966
|15
|S. Bradl Honda World Superbike Team
|6
|Honda
|26
|+0.869
|0.005
|165.957
|16
|M. Pirro Ducati Team
|51
|Ducati
|24
|+0.897
|0.028
|165.906
|17
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|26
|+0.935
|0.038
|165.838
|18
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|25
|+0.939
|0.004
|165.831
|19
|F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|25
|+0.975
|0.036
|165.766
|20
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|27
|+1.261
|0.286
|165.251
|21
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|25
|+1.295
|0.034
|165.190
|22
|M. Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|27
|+1.508
|0.213
|164.809
|23
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|26
|+1.767
|0.259
|164.348
|24
|T. Takahashi Team LCR
|7
|Honda
|27
|View full results
MotoGP San Marino GP: Pirro leads Marini in opening practice
"Japan reacting" to Marquez feedback as Honda future hangs in balance
