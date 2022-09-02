Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Next / MotoGP title contender Bagnaia hit with San Marino GP grid drop
MotoGP / San Marino GP Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Miller in first practice

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo topped the opening practice session for the San Marino Grand Prix as Andrea Dovizioso begins his final outing ahead of his retirement.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Miller in first practice
Listen to this article

Three-time championship runner-up Dovizioso announced during the British GP weekend that MotoGP’s return to Misano would be his final MotoGP round as he heads into retirement after a difficult return with RNF Yamaha.

While he was 16th at the end of FP1 on Friday morning, it was Yamaha counterpart Quartararo on the factory team M1 who led the way.

Quartararo took to the top of the timesheets just over 10 minutes into the 45-minute session with a 1m33.075s to take over from Honda’s Pol Espargaro.

The Yamaha rider improved to a 1m33.069s nine minutes later, before he was deposed by Ducati wildcard and test rider Michele Pirro – a specialist at Misano given the Italian marque conducts much of its private testing at the circuit.

Maverick Vinales would put the Aprilia to the top of the times with a 1m32.706s with just over 10 minutes of the session remaining.

But his former Yamaha teammate Quartararo would return to the top of the order moments later with a 1m32.498s.

A final attempt at the death saw Quartararo extend his advantage to 0.224 seconds over the rest of the field with a 1m32.313s to end FP1 fastest of all.

It wasn’t a trouble-free session for the reigning champion, however, as he suffered several front-end moments that left him visibly frustrated on the bike.

Quartararo headed Ducati’s Jack Miller, with Pirro rounding out the top three as the Aprilia pair of Aleix Espargaro and Vinales followed.

Franesco Bagnaia, who comes to Misano off the back of three-successive wins to reignite his championship hopes, was sixth ahead of his future factory teammate Enea Bastianini (Gresini), who celebrated his first MotoGP podium at the San Marino GP one year ago.

Bagnaia caught the ire of LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez – who was 14th at the chequered flag – in the latter stages of FP1 when the Ducati rider backed off at Turn 3 while Marquez was pushing on a hot lap, forcing him to abort.

Alex Rins was eighth as his temporary Suzuki teammate and replacement for the injured Joan Mir Kazuki Watanabe – making his MotoGP debut this weekend – was not classified as he sat outside of the 105% threshold 4.981s off the pace.

VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini and Pramac’s Johann Zarco completed the top 10 ahead of Pol Espargaro and KTM’s Brad Binder.

FP2 for the San Marino GP gets underway at 2:10pm CEST.

MotoGP San Marino GP - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'32.313
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'32.537 0.224
3 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'32.693 0.380
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.698 0.385
5 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.706 0.393
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'32.752 0.439
7 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'32.838 0.525
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.858 0.545
9 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'32.981 0.668
10 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'32.999 0.686
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'33.105 0.792
12 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'33.207 0.894
13 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'33.218 0.905
14 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'33.253 0.940
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.314 1.001
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'33.435 1.122
17 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'33.562 1.249
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'33.636 1.323
19 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'33.687 1.374
20 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'33.830 1.517
21 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'33.855 1.542
22 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'33.897 1.584
23 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'34.165 1.852
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'34.836 2.523
25 Japan Kazuki Watanabe
Suzuki
View full results

 

shares
comments
2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Previous article

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Next article

MotoGP title contender Bagnaia hit with San Marino GP grid drop

MotoGP title contender Bagnaia hit with San Marino GP grid drop
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions San Marino GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner was sacked over his professionalism San Marino GP
MotoGP

KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner was sacked over his professionalism

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

Fabio Quartararo says he is “starting to have much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions after iffy conditions exposed the weaknesses of the Yamaha at Misano.

KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner was sacked over his professionalism
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner was sacked over his professionalism

KTM MotoGP boss Pit Beirer has denied Remy Gardner’s comments that he has lost his Tech 3 ride for 2023 because he was told he was not professional enough.

Misano MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati teammate Bagnaia in FP3
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati teammate Bagnaia in FP3

Jack Miller led Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia in third practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix at Misano as yellow flags led to multiple lap cancellations.

Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP grid penalty “is correct”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP grid penalty “is correct”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his grid penalty for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix “is correct” after impeding Alex Marquez in FP1 at Misano.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.