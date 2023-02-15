Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia: 2023 Ducati handling “nervous” and “more aggressive” than 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP News

MotoGP teams in disagreement over sprint race bonus payments

Motorsport.com understands MotoGP teams are unlikely to reach an agreement on the amount of money the fastest riders in the new sprint races will be paid before the season starts.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
MotoGP teams in disagreement over sprint race bonus payments
Listen to this article

In the biggest shake-up to the grand prix format for decades, MotoGP will introduce half-distance sprint races on the Saturday of every round in 2023.

The sprint is an independent race and will not count as a qualifying for the main grand prix, which will continue to take place on Sundays.

The introduction of the new format came as a surprise to the riders when it was announced last year as the proposal was for sprints to feature at all 21 rounds in 2023, unlike in Formula 1 where there are currently six across the season.

The green light for the rethink was given by series promoters Dorna Sports and the governing body the FIM at last year's Austrian Grand Prix, though by this time most of the grid had already signed their contracts for 2023 or had pre-existing agreements in place - which did not feature sprint races.

With an extra contest added to the weekend, riders have raised concerns about the added risk factor of doubling the amount of racing, which has led to many agents in the paddock to argue that their riders should be paid a bonus for their performances in the sprint races.

This is seen as being something of more importance given the fact that most base salaries now are smaller than they used to be, with performance-based bonuses favoured.

During last weekend's first pre-season test of 2023 in Malaysia, several meetings took place between some team bosses in order to explore a possible consensual solution to the sprint race bonus issue with the teams and the promoters.

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motorsport.com understands, having spoken with several figures, the initial idea was to establish a common money pool divided equally in two: one half would be paid by the teams in equal parts, while the other half would be paid by Dorna.

However, this proposal will not even be presented to Dorna now due to a lack of consensus among teams and manufacturers as some don't look favourably on the possibility of having to pay the prize for a rival to win in the sprint race - an understandable position given the uneven grid spread in 2023, with eight Ducatis, four Hondas, Aprilias and KTMs, and two Yamahas.

With just over a month to go until the season starts in Portugal on 26 March, everything points to teams having to agree individually with their riders to set their own bonus payments for sprint races - if they are willing to do so.

shares
comments

Bagnaia: 2023 Ducati handling “nervous” and “more aggressive” than 2022 MotoGP bike
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
What we learned from MotoGP's first 2023 pre-season test in Sepang

What we learned from MotoGP's first 2023 pre-season test in Sepang

MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Analysis: Sepang pre-season test What we learned from MotoGP's first 2023 pre-season test in Sepang

Why MotoGP's first pre-season test of 2023 will decide Marquez and Honda's future

Why MotoGP's first pre-season test of 2023 will decide Marquez and Honda's future

MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

The key to Marquez's future at Honda Why MotoGP's first pre-season test of 2023 will decide Marquez and Honda's future

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The key to Bagnaia's title win Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

Latest news

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

WRC WRC

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Formula 1

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation” Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

WSBK World Superbike

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The signing that could fix Honda The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How Suzuki staff is finding new home How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How RNF Racing lost it all How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How Marquez plans to bounce back Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How KTM can reverse its fortunes How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How riders are preparing for sprints How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Marini - More than Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.