MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP / Qatar March testing / Breaking news

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

By:

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro topped the opening day of MotoGP pre-season testing in Qatar aboard his new RS-GP, while there was a crash for LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez.

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

Pre-season testing should have gotten underway back in February, but the escalating COVID situation in Malaysia forced MotoGP to cancel this and confine all five days of running this winter to Qatar in March.

High winds and dust greeted the field at the Losail International Circuit, with the sub-optimal conditions meaning just nine riders took to the track in the opening hour of running.

Factory KTM rider Miguel Oliveira set the early pace with a 1m57.707s as he had his first taste of the new RC16. New Honda signing Pol Espargaro was one of the first on track as he began his learning process of the RC213V, with the six-time MotoGP podium finisher taking over top spot 10 minutes into the second hour with a 1m57.566s.

By the end of Hour 2, Oliveira had returned to top spot with a 1m56.980s, while HRC test rider and Marc Marquez substitute Stefan Bradl topped the times after Hour 3. The German has been hard at work testing the 2021 RC213V in private tests already this winter, and was on track in Qatar in the shakedown on Friday.

Read Also:

Aprilia’s Espargaro would round out our fourth fastest of all on the all-new RS-GP, the Spaniard firing in a 1m55.239s. Espargaro was able to take part in the shakedown on Friday, but tyre allocation limits meant he opted against this.

With just under three hours to go, one of Pramac Ducati’s new signings Johann Zarco shot to the top of the pile on his GP21 – carrying the F1 logo in 2021 – with a 1m55.163s.

Espargaro would guide his Aprilia to the first sub-1m55s lap of the day with around 90 minutes remaining, the Aprilia rider moving clear with a 1m54.912s, which he bettered on his following lap to a 1m54.687s. This time wouldn’t be bettered as the session wound to a close, with Bradl holding onto second ahead of reigning world champion Joan Mir on his Suzuki.

Jack Miller was top Ducati runner in fourth as he made his factory team debut, trying various new items including a new aerodynamic fairing. He headed Oliveira and Zarco, while Franco Morbidelli was the fastest Yamaha rider in seventh on his slightly-updated Petronas SRT ‘A-spec’ M1.

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
1/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
2/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
4/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
5/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
6/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
7/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
8/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
9/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
10/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
11/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
12/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
13/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, bike detail

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, bike detail
14/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Danilo Petrucci, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
15/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
16/20

Photo by: Repsol Media

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
17/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
18/20

Photo by: Repsol Media

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
19/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
20/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins was one of the last riders to take to the track on Saturday and was eighth on his Suzuki, with factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales ninth, ahead of LCR’s Marquez – who walked away unscathed from a fall earlier in the day. Takaaki Nakagami shadowed his LCR teammate in 11th as he got to grips with the 2021 RC213V, with Brad Binder (KTM) and the sister factory team Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia following.

Valentino Rossi was 14th at the end of his first day as a Petronas SRT rider, edging his factory Yamaha replacement Fabio Quartararo by 0.123s.

Pol Espargaro was 17th on his Honda debut having completed the most laps of anyone with 68, while Jorge Martin in 18th was fastest of the rookie crop on his Pramac Ducati.

shares
comments

Related video

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

Previous article

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar March testing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

1h
2
Formula 1

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

3
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win

14h
4
Formula 1

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap

58min
5
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

Latest news
Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

1h
Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

5h
Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence
MotoGP

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

10h
Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

22h
Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi
MotoGP

Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi

22h
Latest videos
Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A 07:32
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales
MotoGP / Breaking news

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021
Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory Prime

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

The return of Fernando Alonso to the renamed Alpine team is a sure sign of the team's ambition. But its latest appointment from MotoGP could be an even bigger coup as it seeks to end a barren run stretching back to Alonso's 2006 world title

Formula 1
Jan 7, 2021

Trending Today

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

John Force Racing confirms its return to action
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Robbie Reiser out as general manager of Roush Fenway Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Robbie Reiser out as general manager of Roush Fenway Racing

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

Dale Earnhardt Back Surgery Successful
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Dale Earnhardt Back Surgery Successful

Moto2/Moto3 test venue changed to create 'safe' pre-season
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2/Moto3 test venue changed to create 'safe' pre-season

Latest news

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.