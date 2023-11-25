Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia GP
News

MotoGP Valencia GP: Martin wins sprint race to keep title hopes alive

Pramac's Jorge Martin kept his 2023 MotoGP title hopes alive with a vital ninth sprint victory of the year at the Valencia Grand Prix, with Francesco Bagnaia only fifth.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

With 21 points splitting Bagnaia and Martin coming into this weekend's finale in Valencia, the former could have won the championship in the sprint by outscoring his rival by at least four points.

But, despite leading early on, Bagnaia could do nothing but finish fifth on his factory Ducati as Martin stormed through to win and cut his points deficit down to 14 going into Sunday's grand prix.

Martin beat KTM's Brad Binder, while Marc Marquez completed the podium on his Honda as he gets set for his farewell with the Japanese marque on Sunday.

Having turned around his miserable Friday form in which he fell into Q1, Bagnaia launched from second on the grid on his Ducati and took the holeshot at the start.

But poleman Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia immediately struck back, taking the lead into Turn 2 as Martin moved up to third from sixth on the grid.

Martin then launched a raid on Bagnaia into Turn 11, with the latter snapping back on the exit to hold onto second.

However, this all allowed Binder to draw alongside, with the KTM rider, Marquez and Martin overtaking Bagnaia into Turn 12 to demote him to fifth.

All of this squabbling allowed Vinales to steal a lead of eight tenths, but Binder quickly carved into this and made his first attempt to take the position away from the Spaniard on lap six.

Binder threw his RC16 up the inside of Vinales at Turn 4, with the Aprilia retaliating into the next corner to hold the lead.

On lap seven, Binder made the move at Turn 4 stick, while behind Marquez made contact with Martin as he tried to take third from the Pramac rider at Turn 6.

Martin moved into second at Turn 1 at the start of lap eight of 13, before Marquez took the final podium spot away from the Aprilia at Turn 6.

At Turn 11 on the same tour, Binder ran wide into Turn 11 and let Martin into a lead he wouldn't relinquish through to the chequered flag.

Binder kept glued to the back of him, but crossed the line 0.190s adrift in second, as Marquez completed the podium.

Vinales was fourth as Bagnaia just fended off Gresini's Fabio Di Giannantonio to hold onto fifth.

VR46 Ducati's Marco Bezzecchi was seventh, with Gresini's Alex Marquez and Pramac's Johann Zarco taking the final sprint points down to ninth.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was the only non-finisher in the sprint, the Frenchman crashing at Turn 2 when he was overtaking Bagnaia on lap five.

Bagnaia needs to finish a minimum of fifth on Sunday regardless of where Martin is to win the championship.

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 13

-

12
2 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+0.190

0.190

0.190 9
3 Spain M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team 93 Honda 13

+2.122

2.122

1.932 7
4 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 13

+3.106

3.106

0.984 6
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 13

+4.253

4.253

1.147 5
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing 49 Ducati 13

+4.400

4.400

0.147 4
7 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 13

+4.502

4.502

0.102 3
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+5.578

5.578

1.076 2
9 France J. Zarco Pramac Racing 5 Ducati 13

+5.910

5.910

0.332 1
10 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 13

+6.095

6.095

0.185
11 Spain R. Fernández RNF Racing 25 Aprilia 13

+7.674

7.674

1.579
12 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 13

+8.098

8.098

0.424
13 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 13

+9.513

9.513

1.415
14 Italy L. Marini Team VR46 10 Ducati 13

+10.887

10.887

1.374
15 Italy F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing 21 Yamaha 13

+11.943

11.943

1.056
16 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 13

+12.453

12.453

0.510
17 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 13

+12.599

12.599

0.146
18 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 13

+13.787

13.787

1.188
19 Spain A. Rins Team LCR 42 Honda 13

+20.378

20.378

6.591
20 Italy L. Savadori RNF Racing 32 Aprilia 13

+25.017

25.017

4.639
dnf France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 4

Accident
View full results
shares
comments
Previous article MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales takes pole as Bagnaia heads Martin for title showdown
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

The key moments in Bagnaia's 2023 MotoGP title defence

The key moments in Bagnaia's 2023 MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Valencia GP

The key moments in Bagnaia's 2023 MotoGP title defence The key moments in Bagnaia's 2023 MotoGP title defence

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe