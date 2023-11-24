MotoGP Valencia GP: Zarco leads Di Giannantonio in opening practice
Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco was quickest in first practice for MotoGP’s Valencia Grand Prix ahead of Qatar GP winner Fabio Di Giannantonio.
The Frenchman, who moves to LCR Honda for 2024, set a 1.30.191s at the end of 45-minutes of running to lead the opening practice session of the season finale at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
Gresini rider Di Giannantonio finished second, 0.187s off the quickest time, having led for much of the session to continue his recent strong form.
Title rivals Jorge Martin (Pramac) and factory Ducati rider and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia finished the session third and 13th respectively. Bagnaia must outscore Martin by four points in the sprint race to clinch his second consecutive title for the Italian manufacturer.
Gresini’s Alex Marquez set an early benchmark to lead with a 1m34.555s, but was quickly bettered by Zarco with a 1m33.064s.
Fellow Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) and Martin then went faster, with Martin leading 0.006s ahead.
There were two crashes in quick succession 10 minutes into the session, with Honda rider Joan Mir crashing at Turn 8 for his 24th fall of the season, before Alex Marquez went down at Turn 1 after losing his front end in the chilly conditions.
Mir went to the medical centre following his incident but was yet to emerge by the end of the session.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing bike
Di Giannantonio then went top for the first time, setting a 1m30.851s ahead of Martin.
The Italian currently has no ride for next year, but is widely expected to replace Luca Marini at VR46.
He continued to lead at the halfway mark, while Bagnaia was 1.9s off the pace in 21st – not an unusual position for the factory Ducati rider on a Friday morning.
Marc Marquez was next to take the top spot on the timesheet with a 1m30.564s, hoping for a fairytale farewell as he heads into his final weekend with Honda after 11 years, though he admitted on Thursday that he “cannot try any crazy things" in Valencia.
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales then bettered his time by 0.03s, as further back Bagnaia improved to ninth.
Heading into the final 10 minutes, Di Giannantonio reclaimed the top spot with a 1m30.378s, 0.145s quicker than Bezzecchi.
LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami was the third faller of the session as he crashed at Turn 8 in an almost identical incident to that of fellow Honda rider Mir, prompting a brief yellow flag.
Zarco’s quickest time came in his final lap of the session to lead from Di Giannantonio and Martin. Bezzecchi was fourth, with Vinales fifth ahead of factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo.
Marc Marquez finished the morning’s session in seventh, with rookie Augusto Fernandez (GasGas) eighth.
Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez rounded off the top 10.
MotoGP Valencia GP - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|19
|
1'30.191
|159.860
|2
|F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|17
|
+0.187
1'30.378
|0.187
|159.529
|3
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|22
|
+0.259
1'30.450
|0.072
|159.402
|4
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|19
|
+0.299
1'30.490
|0.040
|159.332
|5
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|19
|
+0.343
1'30.534
|0.044
|159.255
|6
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|20
|
+0.365
1'30.556
|0.022
|159.216
|7
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|20
|
+0.373
1'30.564
|0.008
|159.202
|8
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|20
|
+0.376
1'30.567
|0.003
|159.197
|9
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|18
|
+0.620
1'30.811
|0.244
|158.769
|10
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|17
|
+0.666
1'30.857
|0.046
|158.688
|11
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|20
|
+0.683
1'30.874
|0.017
|158.659
|12
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|19
|
+0.710
1'30.901
|0.027
|158.612
|13
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|18
|
+0.778
1'30.969
|0.068
|158.493
|14
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|22
|
+0.855
1'31.046
|0.077
|158.359
|15
|F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|20
|
+0.921
1'31.112
|0.066
|158.244
|16
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|23
|
+1.061
1'31.252
|0.140
|158.002
|17
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|20
|
+1.106
1'31.297
|0.045
|157.924
|18
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|15
|
+1.252
1'31.443
|0.146
|157.671
|19
|A. Rins Team LCR
|42
|Honda
|20
|
+1.297
1'31.488
|0.045
|157.594
|20
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|15
|
+1.323
1'31.514
|0.026
|157.549
|21
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|5
|
+1.362
1'31.553
|0.039
|157.482
|22
|L. Savadori RNF Racing
|32
|Aprilia
|19
|
+1.806
1'31.997
|0.444
|156.722
|View full results
Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid
Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid
Di Giannantonio teases “something is coming” amid Honda MotoGP links
Di Giannantonio teases “something is coming” amid Honda MotoGP links Di Giannantonio teases “something is coming” amid Honda MotoGP links
Why MotoGP's newest podium finisher is now best placed to replace Marquez at Honda
Why MotoGP's newest podium finisher is now best placed to replace Marquez at Honda Why MotoGP's newest podium finisher is now best placed to replace Marquez at Honda
Latest news
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale
MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.