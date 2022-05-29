Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 Italian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Next / Italian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / Italian GP Race report

Italian MotoGP: Bagnaia scores home win for Ducati; Quartararo second

Francesco Bagnaia beat title rival Fabio Quartararo to claim a home MotoGP win for Ducati at the Italian Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez made his last start for the foreseeable future. 

Lewis Duncan
By:
Italian MotoGP: Bagnaia scores home win for Ducati; Quartararo second
Listen to this article

Having started fifth on the grid, Bagnaia dropped to ninth on the opening lap, but rebounded to take the lead on the ninth tour and pull away by over a second to score his second win of the 2022 campaign.  

Shock poleman Fabio Di Giannantonio took the holeshot on his year-old Gresini Ducati from VR46 duo Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.  

Di Giannantonio was quickly pushed out of the lead, first by Marini at Turn 4 on the opening lap and then Bezzecchi at Turn 11.  

Bezzecchi then powered past his GP22-mounted teammate Marini on the main straight to take the lead at the start of lap two on his 2021-spec Ducati.  

For the next eight laps Bezzecchi would run at the front of the pack, while Bagnaia and reigning world champion Quartararo cleverly worked their way towards the podium places.

Unable to make any moves on the main straight on his underpowered Yamaha M1, Quartararo carved past the likes of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Di Giannantonio and Marini at Turn 4, Turn 11 and Turn 6 from laps two to four.  

Up to second and defending from a retaliation by Marini into Turn 1 at the start of lap five, Quartararo wouldn’t be able to put his Yamaha into the lead as Bagnaia powered past into Turn 1 on lap six.  

The factory Ducati rider proceeded to cut down Bezzecchi’s advantage at the head of the pack and made his decisive move into Turn 1 on lap nine.  

Bagnaia quickly put a second between himself and the group behind, which would be led by Quartararo after he defended third again from Marini on lap nine before passing Bezzecchi at Turn 10 on the 11th tour.  

Quartararo put daylight between himself and the warring VR46 Ducatis as Aleix Espargaro started to put himself into podium contention in the second half of the 23-lap race.  

Though Quartararo would pull a few tenths back on Bagnaia through the twisty sections of the circuit, the power deficit of the Yamaha stopped him from making any real gains on the Italian.  

The gap would come down to 0.635 seconds at the chequered flag, but Bagnaia held firm to take victory on home soil as Quartararo extended his championship lead to eight points. 

Aleix Espargaro moved into third ahead of Bezzecchi at Turn 10 on lap 17 and pulled away by six tenths to claim a fourth-straight third-place finish to strengthen his position in second in the championship.  

Johann Zarco snatched fourth in the end on his Pramac Ducati from VR46 duo Bezzecchi and Marini on the weekend their mentor and team owner Valentino Rossi had his famous #46 retired from MotoGP. 

KTM’s Brad Binder leaped up from 16th on the grid to run seventh by lap two and held that position to the chequered flag ahead of LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and Miguel Oliveira on the second factory team KTM.  

Completing the top 10 was Marc Marquez on the factory Honda, who announced on Saturday that he would be taking a break from racing after Mugello to have a fourth operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020.  

The six-time world champion is likely to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign, but took a fighting 10th as teammate Pol Espargaro crashed out.  

Di Giannantonio faded to 11th in the end ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, who salvaged 12th having qualified 24th. Pramac’s Jorge Martin, LCR’s Alex Marquez and Jack Miller on the second of the factory team Ducatis took the final points.  

Le Mans race winner Enea Bastianini’s championship hopes took another knock as he crashed out while running sixth on lap 14.  

He joined both Suzuki riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins on the sidelines, as both tumbled out of the race on lap eight.  

Italian MotoGP - Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati -
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 0.635 0.635
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1.983 1.983
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 2.590 2.590
5 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 3.067 3.067
6 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 3.875 3.875
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 4.067 4.067
8 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 10.944 10.944
9 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 11.256 11.256
10 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 11.800 11.800
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 12.916 12.916
12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 12.917 12.917
13 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 17.240 17.240
14 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 17.568 17.568
15 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 17.687 17.687
16 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 20.265 20.265
17 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 20.296 20.296
18 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 21.305 21.305
19 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 30.548 30.548
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 31.011 31.011
21 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 42.723 42.723
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 39.688 1 Lap
Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati
Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki
Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki
Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda
View full results
shares
comments
2022 Italian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

2022 Italian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

Italian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Italian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro says VR46 duo fight cost him chance of Mugello win Italian GP
MotoGP

Espargaro says VR46 duo fight cost him chance of Mugello win

Rins: Nakagami "one of the most dangerous" MotoGP riders Italian GP
MotoGP

Rins: Nakagami "one of the most dangerous" MotoGP riders

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Espargaro says VR46 duo fight cost him chance of Mugello win
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says VR46 duo fight cost him chance of Mugello win

Rins: Nakagami "one of the most dangerous" MotoGP riders
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins: Nakagami "one of the most dangerous" MotoGP riders

Marquez would've skipped Mugello if surgery news came earlier
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez would've skipped Mugello if surgery news came earlier

Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get title challenge back on track
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get title challenge back on track

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.