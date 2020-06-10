Mugello MotoGP race cancelled amid F1 rumours

The outbreak of COVID-19 forced MotoGP to cancel the Qatar Grand Prix back at the start of March, with the subsequent 10 events scheduled to run after it scrubbed.

MotoGP has plans in place to begin the delayed season at Spanish Grand Prix venue Jerez with back-to-back races on 19 and 26 July, with a calendar of European events expected to be unveiled this week.

However, as well as Qatar, the revised 2020 calendar won’t feature the Dutch, German, Finnish, British, Australian and Japanese GPs, with the Italian GP at Mugello the latest added to that list.

Commenting on the dropping of Mugello from the calendar, Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Mugello. "Sadly, we were not able to find a solution to the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar to enable us to visit the venue this season. "It is a great loss as Mugello is one of the most beautiful circuits in the world and one we are very proud to call the home of the Italian Grand Prix. "On behalf of Dorna, I would like to thank the fans for the understanding and patience they have shown as we wait for the situation to improve. "We very much look forward to returning to Mugello next season for another stunning weekend of racing."

Mugello's cancellation comes amid rumours that the venue could host a second Italian F1 race later this year a week after the event at Monza. Whether this is a factor in Mugello losing a place on the MotoGP calendar this year is unknown at this stage. MotoGP is expected to still make a trip to Italy this year with at least one race at San Marino GP venue Misano, which is currently playing host to a private test for Aprilia's Bradley Smith and Lorenzo Savadori.

