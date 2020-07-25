MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Warm Up in
15 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Breaking news

Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style

shares
comments
Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style
By:
Jul 25, 2020, 2:34 PM

LCR Honda MotoGP rider Takaaki Nakagami has credited copying elements of Marc Marquez's riding style and set-up for his dramatically improved form ahead of this weekend's Andalusian Grand Prix.

Riding a year-old Honda RC213V, Nakagami qualified a distant 15th and finished 10th in last weekend's Spanish GP season opener at Jerez, albeit as top Honda rider as Marc Marquez crashed out and LCR teammate Cal Crutchlow was ruled out by injury.

But returning to the same track for the second round of the season, the Japanese rider has enjoyed a major upswing in form, finishing eighth in first practice for the Andalusian GP on Friday and then setting the pace in the slower afternoon session.

He backed that up with the fourth-fastest time in FP3 on Saturday morning, before topping FP4 and finally qualifying eighth, within half a second of poleman Fabio Quartararo.

Read Also:

Nakagami said on Friday he and his team spent time after the Jerez opener studying the data of Marquez, who won last year's title on the same spec of Honda, helped by the input of HRC technical manager Takeo Yokoyama.

After qualifying he went into more detail about what exactly he had been inspired to change.

"Last weekend I struggled, especially on Sunday, it was a disaster," said Nakagami. "We had to change completely the setting or riding, many things to understand what happened.

"On the data it looks completely on my riding and [Marquez's] riding are completely the opposite. That’s why I try opposite way and it looks more comfortable, and from FP1 I had a good feeling on the bike, much easier, using less energy on the bike.

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"[There was] only one point that’s clearly different on the set-up on the bike. Not copy, but try a little bit Marc’s side of the setting which is good for the Honda.

"Just a little bit different set-up, but I completely changed the riding. I try Marquez's [style of] riding. I can’t completely copy it, but I try [to emulate] how he manages this bike.

"He knows very well how to use the rear tyre on the braking and how he manages, how to stop the Honda. This is clear, I can see in the data. He uses a lot of rear brake, he tries to stop the bike not only with front tyre, he tries to use also stopping the bike also by the rear.

"This is the strongest point and I try to copy Marc. I make a big improvement from entry to apex, this makes me more confident on the bike and [means] less mistakes. This is the reason why I’m getting faster and faster."

Nakagami admitted that "there was not really a big change" between the 2019-spec Honda he is riding and the '20 version after a troubled winter of testing for the marque.

Crutchlow sceptical of Nakagami's claims

Crutchlow, who is still recovering from injuring his right scaphoid in a crash in warm-up for last weekend's Jerez race, was asked for his opinion on his teammate's progress.

"He should the win the race tomorrow!" Crutchlow quipped. "Because if you look at Marc's data and you can suddenly ride like Marc, you should win the race.

"You don't gain [all that time] by looking at data. Sure he might have gained some [time] on braking, he might look at the throttle trace, but you can't copy someone else's style.

"If you jump one second a lap in a weekend, it's in your head. It's not [because] you looked at some squiggly lines."

Additional reporting by Gerald Dirnbeck

Related video

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

Previous article

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Drivers Takaaki Nakagami , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Team LCR
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Why is it called Andalusian GP? Second Jerez MotoGP race explained
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

Why is it called Andalusian GP? Second Jerez MotoGP race explained

What next for Sergio Perez in F1 if Aston doesn't want him?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What next for Sergio Perez in F1 if Aston doesn't want him?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return

Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
55m

Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style

Latest news

Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
55m

Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo on pole after Vinales loses lap
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report
2h

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo on pole after Vinales loses lap

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP3, Marquez 19th
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP3, Marquez 19th

Trending

1
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

2
MotoGP

Why is it called Andalusian GP? Second Jerez MotoGP race explained

3
Formula 1

What next for Sergio Perez in F1 if Aston doesn't want him?

4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?

5
MotoGP

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

2h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP
2h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

Latest news

Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style
MGP

Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP
MGP

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo on pole after Vinales loses lap
MGP

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo on pole after Vinales loses lap

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP3, Marquez 19th
MGP

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP3, Marquez 19th

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Andalusian Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Andalusian Grand Prix?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.