MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption

New quarantine procedures implemented by the Qatari government on travellers from Italy led promoter Dorna to cancel the MotoGP season-opener, though Moto2 and Moto3 will race at Losail this weekend as both championships were already there for a pre-season test.

A ban on large gatherings in Thailand led to round two getting postponed, with that race now scheduled for October 4.

This means the Aragon Grand Prix, which was scheduled for that date, will be brought back to September 27, two weeks after the Misano race on September 13.

The MotoGP season is now set to start on April 5 at the Circuit of the Americas, before moving onto Argentina a fortnight later, although it remains to be seen what steps the American government will take in terms of travel and quarantine procedures in the wake of the rising number of cases of COVID-19, particularly in Europe.

All going well, the first European round will still be the Spanish GP at Jerez on May 3.

The Italian GP at Mugello is still scheduled for its 31 May date, though this will likely come under review should the outbreak in the region fail to improve.

Revised MotoGP 2020 calendar: Date Event Venue March 8 Qatar - Moto2 and Moto3 only Losail April 5 GP of the Americas COTA April 19 Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo May 3 Spain Jerez May 17 France Le Mans May 31 Italy Mugello June 7 Catalunya Barcelona June 21 Germany Sachsenring June 28 Netherlands Assen July 12 Finland KymiRing August 9 Czech Republic Brno August 16 Austria Red Bull Ring August 30 Great Britain Silverstone September 13 San Marino Misano September 27 Aragon Motorland Aragon October 4 Thailand Buriram October 18 Japan Motegi October 25 Australia Phillip Island November 1 Malaysia Sepang November 15 Valencia Ricardo Tormo

