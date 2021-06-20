Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in win charge
MotoGP / German GP News

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend

By:

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales says “no one has answers” to the form which led to his worst-ever MotoGP race weekend, after finishing the German Grand Prix in last place.

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend

Vinales registered his worst-ever qualifying in MotoGP with 21st on Saturday at the Sachsenring and could make no inroads into the points on Sunday.

Having found it "impossible" to pass a brace of Avintia Ducatis on the outer reaches of the points, Vinales wound up 19th and last of the classified runners having backed off late on to "get some data" on how his Yamaha worked in clean air.

The Yamaha rider has struggled for form since winning the opening round in Qatar, and has been working with a new crew chief in ex-Valentino Rossi ally Silvano Galbusera since Barcelona.

Pleased with how he felt on the bike after the Barcelona test, Vinales says nobody at Yamaha has any answers for his form in Germany while teammate Fabio Quartararo finished third.

"I have the same question as you, so I cannot answer," Vinales replied when asked by Autosport to explain his woes.

"Nobody has answered to me, so I cannot answer."

He added: "I take like 15 laps behind [Luca] Marini and [Enea] Bastianini.

"I could not pass them, it was impossible with this bike. So, I prepared really well the downhill, they have more power, can brake later.

"So, with this bike it's impossible. When I arrived to Franco [Morbidelli] I could overtake quite good, just in the first try I overtake.

"But on another Yamaha it's much easier, but with the Ducatis it's so hard.

"So, basically when I spent 10 laps there I see maybe my position was 13th, I said 'OK, I drop back, get fresh air and try to get some data and see how the bike is working alone'.

"I could make 1m22s low at the end of the race, which was not bad, while behind them I was doing 1m23.5s.

"So, it was a bit different, but overall I don't know.

"Nobody has the answers of what is going on here, so I need to keep working, we have Assen that even with Moto2 bike I can be fast.

"So, I will try to do the maximum."

Vinales says he won't change his current approach next weekend at Assen, but dejectedly admitted right now "my job is to collect data".

"I don't know what is going to happen, it's very difficult to say," he said.

"For Assen, I will do the same as I'm doing here: work, try to collect data.

"Right now my job is to collect data. It's sad, but it's like this, so I cannot do much more. I'm sorry."

shares
comments
Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in win charge

Previous article

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in win charge
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

2
IndyCar

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule

3
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

17h
4
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend
MotoGP

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend

31m
Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in win charge
MotoGP

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in win charge

1h
German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

1h
Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

7h
MotoGP German Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

9h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Zarco takes pole in Germany 03:14
MotoGP
2h

MotoGP: Zarco takes pole in Germany

MotoGP: Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after retirement 00:55
MotoGP
3h

MotoGP: Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after retirement

MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth 00:28
MotoGP
19h

MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth

MotoGP Starting Grid: German Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Jun 19, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: German Grand Prix

MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2 at the German Grand Prix 00:39
MotoGP
Jun 18, 2021

MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2 at the German Grand Prix

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in win charge German GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in win charge

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win German GP
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Maverick Viñales More from
Maverick Viñales
Vinales critical of agenda behind out-of-context future quotes Catalan GP
MotoGP

Vinales critical of agenda behind out-of-context future quotes

The MotoGP enigma who needs to step up at Catalunya Catalan GP
MotoGP

The MotoGP enigma who needs to step up at Catalunya

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Barcelona Catalan GP
MotoGP

Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Barcelona

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s methods Catalan GP
MotoGP

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s methods

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend
MotoGP MotoGP

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Dann Young killed at Knoxville
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Dann Young killed at Knoxville

Morgan/Dollar Motorsports announces changes
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Morgan/Dollar Motorsports announces changes

Latest news

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend
MotoGP MotoGP

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in win charge
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in win charge

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.