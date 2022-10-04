Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Razgatlioglu: Better to be like Rea than MotoGP also-ran Next / The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals
MotoGP / Thailand GP News

Not finishing last in Thailand MotoGP return “means a lot” – Petrucci

Danilo Petrucci says not finishing last in his one-off appearance with Suzuki at the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix “means a lot” to him.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Not finishing last in Thailand MotoGP return “means a lot” – Petrucci
Listen to this article

The double MotoGP race winner was called up to replace the injured Joan Mir at Buriram last weekend, coming straight from finishing second in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship the week before.

Petrucci qualified last and finished the rain-lashed race 20th, having had to set-up his bike “blind” for the conditions.

Admitting he would have liked to have scored at least one point, he is nevertheless proud of his return to MotoGP in Thailand.

“I didn’t have any luck in the wet on this bike, [it] was really, really tough,” Petrucci said. “I would like to thank the team for the great effort. They almost do the set-up blind because we didn’t know anything about the wet set-up.

“I’m happy I’m not last, this means a lot. The pace was good at the beginning, but then the track was drying up and I started to suffer with the front and the front pressure goes really, really high. I was not able to stay with [Fabio] Di Giannantonio, but in the end I managed to not make any mistakes.

“Maybe with the wet warm-up it would have been better, I would have liked to have score at least one point. But I’m happy, for me it has been a great pride to ride for Suzuki.”

Danilo Petrucci, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Danilo Petrucci, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Petrucci says Thailand was his last working weekend of the year, having retired from MotoGP in November last year and then immediately embarking on a Dakar assault before going to race in MotoAmerica with Ducati.

“No, holiday!” he declared when asked if he had any more plans for 2022. “I’m so, so tired. For me this was the last day of working this year, I promise.

“I would have stopped after the Dakar, but then I chose to go to MotoAmerica and then here. And so, I am really, really tired and I need a bit of rest. It feels like I raced the Dakar three years ago, and for me it’s already a big thing that I raced the Dakar, I won a stage and I raced with MotoGP in the same year.

“Eleven months [ago] I was in MotoGP, eight months ago I was at the Dakar, last week in the US on Superbikes.”

Petrucci added that he has options in MotoAmerica and World Superbikes for 2023, but hasn’t ruled out sitting on the sidelines to prepare for another Dakar outing in 2024. 

“Still nothing,” he said of his 2023 plans. “I have options in MotoAmerica and World Superbikes.

“Fortunately, I have to choose, but I need to understand if I want to continue or if I want to do no racing and prepare for the Dakar in 2024.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Razgatlioglu: Better to be like Rea than MotoGP also-ran
Previous article

Razgatlioglu: Better to be like Rea than MotoGP also-ran
Next article

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike Thailand GP
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike

Crew chief who assaulted Moto3 rider fired
Moto3

Crew chief who assaulted Moto3 rider fired

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime
MotoGP

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

Latest news

Chandler Smith moving up to Xfinity in 2023 with Kaulig Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Chandler Smith moving up to Xfinity in 2023 with Kaulig Racing

NASCAR Truck Series title contender Chandler Smith will move up to the Xfinity Series next season with Kaulig Racing.

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack has cautioned that his team must remain vigilant after a strong race in Singapore saw it climb two spots in the constructors’ table.

A.J. Allmendinger returns to fulltime Cup racing with Kaulig
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

A.J. Allmendinger returns to fulltime Cup racing with Kaulig

A.J. Allmendinger will return to fulltime competition in the NASCAR Cup Series next season with Kaulig Racing.

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday

The FIA will delay the release of the Formula 1 cost cap certificates until Monday, owing to the “long and complex process that is ongoing.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.