Oliveira: Aprilia “do the best omelettes with fewer eggs” than rival MotoGP marques
Miguel Oliveira has heaped praise on Aprilia’s efficiency despite operating as one of MotoGP’s smaller manufacturers, noting “they do the best omelettes with fewer eggs”.
Oliveira joined the RNF Aprilia squad for the 2023 having spent four years with KTM, who ploughed a massive amount of resource into its MotoGP project since joining the class in 2017.
Aprilia has always been one of the smaller manufacturers on the grid in terms of resource, with it only this season expanding its presence to supply a satellite squad.
In last weekend’s British GP, all four Aprilia bikes finished inside the top 10, with factory rider Aleix Espargaro winning, Oliveira fourth, Maverick Vinales fifth and Raul Fernandez 10th.
In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Oliveira explained the differences between Aprilia and KTM, and what the former does well with the relatively small resource it has.
“I think they do the best omelettes with fewer eggs, I have to say,” Oliveira said of Aprilia.
“I don’t know the numbers, but I think you clearly feel in KTM there’s almost a limitless resource of money that goes into the racing project.
“It’s clearly in the company’s philosophy a core subject, which is racing for them.
“Also, they have great partners, which helps. Aprilia has a good power group behind it in the Piaggio group, which has a lot of history, a lot of racing success.
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“So, that goes into the project. I visited the factory this week and you can clearly see the racing project is full of passionate people, competent people.
“They are in good hands, it’s just about making the best out of the resources they have, which I think they are doing.”
He added: “I think the room for error will be much narrower when you know you have a budget to do things, you try to plan maybe a little bit more.
“I’m not comparing both things because it’s not comparable.
“But I think it somehow creates kind of a wall where before you do something you have to think three times before you actually go into the plan and execute it.”
