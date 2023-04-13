Subscribe
Previous / Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez MotoGP penalty Next / Bagnaia found "no reasons" for race-ending Argentina MotoGP crash
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Oliveira “cleared everything” with Marquez after Portugal MotoGP collision

RNF Aprilia MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira says he already “cleared everything” with Marc Marquez in Portugal after their controversial tangle and considers the matter closed.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Oliveira “cleared everything” with Marquez after Portugal MotoGP collision
Listen to this article

Oliveira was wiped out by Marquez on the third lap of his home grand prix at the Algarve International Circuit last month, after the Honda rider made a mistake under braking for Turn 3.

The Portuguese rider suffered tendon damage in the collision and elected to sit out the Argentina GP which took place the following week. Marquez suffered a hand fracture and missed the Argentina GP, and will also sit out this weekend’s Americas GP.

In the aftermath of the incident, Marquez was handed a double long lap penalty for the Argentina round which was then reissued by the FIM stewards so that the punishment carried over to the next round the Honda rider contested.

Honda felt this breached the regulations and lodged an appeal with the stewards, who referred it to the FIM Court of Appeal.

On Thursday, the FIM Court of Appeal granted Honda and Marquez a stay of execution on the penalty until the matter has been fully resolved – meaning, Marquez will not serve the penalty until the FIM deems he legally must.

Asked for comment on the Marquez penalty situation, Oliveira – who has been cleared to ride this weekend in Austin – said: “I think me and Marc have cleared everything on Sunday [in Portugal].

“He came to check on me in the medical centre, he explained what happened, he apologised and that’s case closed for me. Since then, I haven’t really paid attention. I just hope he comes back soon racing at Jerez and he recovers fully to be here.”

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Oliveira’s RNF team issued a statement following the Portuguese GP calling for the FIM to clampdown harder on incidents like the Marquez one.

Honda announced earlier this week that test rider Stefan Bradl would sit in for Marquez in Austin while he continues his recovery.

As well as Oliveira, Honda’s Joan Mir was also passed fit by MotoGP doctors on Thursday to race this weekend after an ankle injury forced him out of the Americas GP.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez MotoGP penalty

Bagnaia found "no reasons" for race-ending Argentina MotoGP crash
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Americas GP: Marini leads Quartararo in FP1

MotoGP Americas GP: Marini leads Quartararo in FP1

MotoGP
Americas GP

MotoGP Americas GP: Marini leads Quartararo in FP1 MotoGP Americas GP: Marini leads Quartararo in FP1

Rins: Honda “relies little on me” for bike development

Rins: Honda “relies little on me” for bike development

MotoGP
Americas GP

Rins: Honda “relies little on me” for bike development Rins: Honda “relies little on me” for bike development

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

IMSA Long Beach: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 opening practice

IMSA Long Beach: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 opening practice

IMSA IMSA
Long Beach

IMSA Long Beach: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 opening practice IMSA Long Beach: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 opening practice

McLaren reveals throwback Indy 500 liveries

McLaren reveals throwback Indy 500 liveries

Indy IndyCar

McLaren reveals throwback Indy 500 liveries McLaren reveals throwback Indy 500 liveries

MotoGP Americas GP: Marini leads Quartararo in FP1

MotoGP Americas GP: Marini leads Quartararo in FP1

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP

MotoGP Americas GP: Marini leads Quartararo in FP1 MotoGP Americas GP: Marini leads Quartararo in FP1

WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2

WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2

WEC WEC
Portimao

WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2 WEC Portimao: Kobayashi heads another Toyota 1-2 in FP2

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.