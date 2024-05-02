All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP Spanish GP

Oliveira: MotoGP tyre pressure rule "shouldn't apply" on damp tracks

Trackhouse Racing MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira says the minimum tyre pressure rules should not apply when track conditions are damp, following a spate of penalties in the Jerez sprint race.

Lewis Duncan Lorenza D'Adderio
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As of last year’s British Grand Prix, MotoGP has enforced minimum front and rear tyre pressures in a move ostensibly aimed at ensuring rider safety.

However, this was largely criticised by riders last year as the minimum of 1.88 bar front pressure offered them little margin before the tyre ballooned and became more susceptible to crashes.

Michelin agreed to lower the minimum front tyre pressure to 1.8 bar for 2024 in order to give the riders more margin to play with.

At the Spanish Grand Prix sprint, however, five riders were handed penalties for running underneath the minimum front pressure for more than 30% of the race.

Most notably, this affected Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who rose from 23rd to third amidst the crash chaos only to be demoted to fifth.

Jerez’s sprint saw 15 riders crash across 12 laps, with most of those falls the result of damp patches.

Oliveira feels the rule on tyre pressures should only count when tracks are fully dry, saying after the Spanish GP: “Today [Sunday] was much… I don’t want to say much, but the track was [relatively] normal and that made our lives a little bit easier.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Anyway, tyre pressure rules when the track is damp, like [in the sprint] should not be in place in my opinion because it’s not this 0.05 bar pressure that’s going to give you the answer to do a good performance.

“But it’s the rule, it is what it is. But my opinion is when the conditions are stable everyone is able to comply with the rules and it’s a bit easier.”

Under the current rules, the tyre pressure rule doesn’t apply when a race is fully wet, or if it is run under flag-to-flag conditions.

All five riders at Jerez in the sprint were hit with eight-second penalties, though originally the punishment was set to be a disqualification.

This was tweaked on the eve of the 2024 season, with time penalties of 8s in the sprint and 16s in the race handed out instead for those found to have contravened the regulation.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Marquez: Learning from Ducati MotoGP ace Bagnaia “a pleasure”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Learning from Ducati MotoGP ace Bagnaia “a pleasure”

Marquez: Learning from Ducati MotoGP ace Bagnaia “a pleasure”

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Marquez: Learning from Ducati MotoGP ace Bagnaia “a pleasure”
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Miguel Oliveira
More from
Miguel Oliveira
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

MotoGP
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now
Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP

MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP
Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM MotoGP ride

Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM MotoGP ride

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM MotoGP ride
Trackhouse Racing Team
More from
Trackhouse Racing Team
Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse

Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse

MotoGP
Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse
Brivio joins new Trackhouse MotoGP squad as team principal

Brivio joins new Trackhouse MotoGP squad as team principal

MotoGP
Brivio joins new Trackhouse MotoGP squad as team principal
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Latest news

Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team

Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

F1 Formula 1
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash
Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty

Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty
Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA