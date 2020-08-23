MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

shares
comments
Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago
By:

Tech3 MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira says he “saw” his maiden premier class victory at the Styrian Grand Prix coming “quite a few races ago”.

The Portuguese rider became MotoGP’s latest winner in the 900th premier class race after stealing victory from Pol Espargaro and Jack Miller when both ran wide at the last corner of a dramatic Styrian GP.

Oliveira’s best result of his rookie season last year came at Red Bull Ring when he was eighth, which he matched at the Spanish GP last month and bettered with a sixth in the Czech GP.

The Tech 3 rider had shown podium potential at the Andalusian GP when he qualified fifth, but was taken out on lap one by fellow KTM rider Brad Binder, and was on course for his first rostrum last week in Austria when he collided with Espargaro.

“Just screaming and pure joy to have done it finally,” Oliveira replied when asked what was going through his head when he took the chequered flag. 

“I saw this coming already quite a few races ago. I felt we had the potential to do it, so finally to be able to do it is a huge boost to be able to continue like this.”

Portugal’s first premier class race winner was cut adrift of the podium battle before the race was red-flagged for Maverick Vinales’ crash, but the halt to proceedings allowed him to switch from the medium to the hard front tyre.

Feeling “immediately better” on the harder rubber despite the cooler temperatures of Sunday’s race, Oliveira knew there was going to be a “tangle” late on when following Espargaro and Miller.

“I’m glad we got a second chance because I was able to change the front tyre,” Oliveira explained.

“I went on the medium front, I didn’t feel like this was the right choice, when we stopped I changed the front to the hard and I felt immediately better. This allowed me to be out there in front and fight for the podium. 

“The last couple of corners were just taking advantage of the fight in front of me. I knew that here in Spielberg, the last couple of turns, if a rider is very close he is going to try and go for it.

“Knowing Jack and knowing Pol, I knew they were going to tangle a little bit.

“So, I said ‘okay, I will stay here and work on my exit a little bit’, and to cross the line, [I was] very emotional, very happy.”

Read Also:

Oliveira’s victory marked the first for Tech 3 in MotoGP, which has fielded the likes of Andrea Dovizioso, Cal Crutchlow, Johann Zarco and Espargaro over the years. 

When asked what this meant to him, Oliveira replied: “It’s great. If you check the names of the riders who rode there, it’s quite special. 

“None of them was able to win.  So I think I already earned a special place in all their hearts, but I think I earned a special place in the office.”

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

Previous article

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

What time and channel is the Indy 500 today?
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

What time and channel is the Indy 500 today?

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Despite pandemic, NASCAR Cup Series is now back on schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Despite pandemic, NASCAR Cup Series is now back on schedule

RACE: Runoffs Final Grid - T2
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: Runoffs Final Grid - T2

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Austin Cindric sees "a great opportunity" for a win at Phoenix
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Austin Cindric sees "a great opportunity" for a win at Phoenix

Latest news

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

Trending

1
IndyCar

What time and channel is the Indy 500 today?

3h
2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

3
MotoGP

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

4
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

5
NASCAR Cup

Despite pandemic, NASCAR Cup Series is now back on schedule

Latest news

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago
MGP

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty
MGP

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP
MGP

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
MGP

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

Espargaro: Austria win was "more achievable" last week
MGP

Espargaro: Austria win was "more achievable" last week

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.