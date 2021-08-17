Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

"One minute of bad luck" cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

By:

Aleix Espargaro says “bad luck for just one minute” on the final lap of last Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix denied him his first MotoGP podium for Aprilia.

"One minute of bad luck" cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

Espargaro was one of a handful of riders – including eventual race winner Brad Binder - who gambled on staying out on slicks when the rain intensified in the closing stages of last Sunday's Red Bull Ring contest.

The Aprilia rider found himself in second as he started lap 26 of 28, but tumbled back to 10th come the chequered flag after he made a mistake under braking on the final tour.

"So, basically, I did a good start but not fantastic, but on the first lap it's difficult, the bike is very slow on the straight," Espargaro said.

"[Enea] Bastianini, [Iker] Lecuona, [Miguel] Oliveira, many riders overtook me on the straight and there's nothing I can do, I cannot fight against this.

"Then lap by lap I started to feel very good on the bike, sincerely I felt my pace was very, very strong.

"I overtook many riders and I think my pace on the dry has been very close to the top guys, I think I was in sixth or seventh place.

"But when it started to rain I decided to take the gamble, I hate these conditions, I hate to ride with a slick [on a wet track].

"I think I'm the first in the world who hates this. But I don't know why, I felt [it was worth it] to take the risk and I made a mistake in the last lap.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I braked in the middle of the straight, but the bike didn't stop, both tyres were completely locked. Very dangerous lap, very long lap.

"I went out of the track, I tried everything, but it was not enough. So, I just had bad luck for just one minute."

Espargaro admits he put the thought of the podium to the back of his mind when he saw he was in second, and feels Aprilia "deserved" more from the race than 10th as he was "supremely satisfied" with his dry pace.

"Sincerely, obviously three laps to the end I saw second place on the board, but you try to put this feeling in a small place on your mind and you just try to be focused," he added.

"I know that the rain was coming more and more, so I tried to use two places in the downhill – Turn 4 and the last two corners – that were a little bit more dry.

"I risked there a little bit more, I tried to be super focused, super precise and was not enough.

"In corner one it was raining a lot more in the last lap, I tried to brake in the same place as the lap before but both wheels were locking and I almost arrived to the wall.

"So, it was bad luck. Anyway, the thing is I took the risk and it didn't work.

"I'm supremely satisfied about my race in the dry, but I think we deserved a little bit better luck."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week

Previous article

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Supercars

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

4 h
4
Esports

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?

5
Formula 1

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal

Latest news
"One minute of bad luck" cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium
MotoGP

"One minute of bad luck" cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

1 h
Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week
Video Inside
MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week

15 h
Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race
MotoGP

Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race

21 h
Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss
MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

22 h
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

23 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week 01:00
MotoGP
1 h

MotoGP: Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week

MotoGP: Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 season 02:26
MotoGP
20 h

MotoGP: Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 season

MotoGP: Quartararo finally admits to considering championship 01:06
MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo finally admits to considering championship

MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble 07:36
MotoGP
Aug 15, 2021

MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Aug 14, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix

More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race Austrian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss Austrian GP
MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Trending Today

Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to take painkiller injections ahead of Austrian MotoGP

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars Supercars

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?
Esports Esports

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring this weekend
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring this weekend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
23 h
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

"One minute of bad luck" cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

"One minute of bad luck" cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week

Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.