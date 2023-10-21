MotoGP Australian GP: Martin blitzes to pole with new lap record

Pramac Ducati rider Martin eclipsed his own benchmark set in qualifying at the same track last year as he demolished the field with a time of 1m27.246s at the end of second qualifying.

That was a massive 0.416 seconds ahead of nearest rival and Friday pacesetter Brad Binder on the KTM, who along with third-placed Francesco Bagnaia was also within last year's pole time.

Factory Ducati man Bagnaia had to fight his way out of Q1 for the second weekend in a row, but unlike last weekend in Indonesia, he successfully booked one of the two slots in the pole shootout.

However, the championship leader still found himself outpaced by his nearest title rival Martin to the tune of 0.468s.

Aleix Espargaro was the lead Aprilia rider in fourth ahead of two more satellite Ducati riders, Martin's Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco and the Gresini machine of Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Honda's Marc Marquez joined Bagnaia in advancing through to Q2, taking advantage of a tow from Augusto Fernandez to knock out the Tech3 GasGas rider.

Marquez utilised the slipstream of Bagnaia in the second part of qualifying to go seventh-fastest ahead of the second KTM of Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales' Aprilia.

Completing the Q2 order were VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi, lead Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro and Enea Bastianini on the second of the works Ducatis.

Alex Marquez (Gresini) was the best of the riders to be eliminated in Q1 and will start 13th, with Raul Fernandez (RNF Aprilia) and the second works Honda of Joan Mir for company on the fifth row.

Quartararo will head up the sixth row on the best of the Yamahas with Tech3's Fernandez one spot behind on the grid due to a three-place grid penalty that came for impeding Quartararo in FP2.

Only 21 riders took part in qualifying following the withdrawal of LCR Honda rider Alex Rins, who continues to suffer with pain in his right leg despite having made a successful return from injury last weekend in Indonesia.

Rins' demise dashes hopes of the full 22-rider field all being fit to take part in the race for the first time this season.

The 27-lap main race is slated to begin at 3.10pm local time on Saturday having been moved forward by a day due to the threat of high winds on Sunday, when the sprint is now scheduled to take place, weather permitting.

