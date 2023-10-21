Subscribe
MotoGP Australian GP
Race report

MotoGP Australian GP: Zarco steals win from Martin on last lap

Johann Zarco finally scored his maiden MotoGP victory in a thrilling climax to the Australian Grand Prix, as he passed Pramac Ducati team-mate Jorge Martin on the final lap to win.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Zarco took his first top-class win - and his first in grand prix racing since his title-winning 2016 Moto2 campaign - in sensational style, passing a rapidly fading Martin on the 27th and last lap.

Poleman Martin had controlled the race up to that point, but began to struggle in the closing stages having been in a minority of riders to opt for a soft rear tyre.

On the other hand, Zarco had been circulating at the back of a four-rider pack vying for second in fifth place for most of the distance before turning up the wick late on.

He passed points leader Francesco Bagnaia for fourth at the start of lap 22 before repeating the trick on Fabio Di Giannantonio three laps later to grab third, and on lap 26 he made a forceful move at Miller Corner (formerly Honda) on Brad Binder for second.

Martin meanwhile had seen his lead advantage shrink from 2.4s to just four tenths in that time, and by the start of the final lap it was clear he stood very little chance of holding off Zarco, who like the majority was on a medium rear tyre, to the finish.

What felt like an inevitable move for the lead came at Miller Corner, and 33-year-old Frenchman Zarco was able to hang on by two tenths for a long-awaited first premier class win in his 120th attempt.

"It's hard to believe," said Zarco in parc ferme. "I was trying to save the rear tyre as well as possible because normally on the last few laps I can handle the tyre well. I was surprised to see Martin dropping down, so I thought something was possible.

"After so many races of trying to do it, it's a really high emotion. I need to swallow it, take it well and enjoy tonight."

Bagnaia meanwhile finished second to strengthen his title bid, taking advantage of Zarco forcing Binder wide on the penultimate lap before slicing his way through Di Giannantonio and then picking off the struggling Martin with ease.

Gresini Ducati rider Di Giannantonio, who still doesn't have a ride for 2024, scored his first MotoGP podium in third, with Binder fourth and Martin limping home in fifth.

With Martin slipping to fifth Bagnaia now takes an enhanced championship lead of 27 points into Sunday's sprint race.

Read Also:

Some way behind the lead group, Marco Bezzecchi was sixth on the VR46 Ducati, followed by home hero Jack Miller on the second KTM and Aleix Espargaro on the best of the Aprilias.

Two more Ducati riders, Gresini's Alex Marquez and works man Enea Bastianini, completed the top 10.

Marc Marquez ran as high as fifth early on aboard his Honda, having joined Martin in gambling on the soft rear tyre, but began to plummet down the order and finally finished down in 15th behind the lead Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo.

Marquez's Honda team-mate Joan Mir and Tech3 GasGas rider Augusto Fernandez both crashed out.

MotoGP Australian Grand Prix - race results:

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 France J. Zarco Pramac Racing 5 Ducati 27

-

25
2 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 27

+0.201

0.201

0.201 20
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing 49 Ducati 27

+0.477

0.477

0.276 16
4 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 27

+0.816

0.816

0.339 13
5 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 27

+1.008

1.008

0.192 11
6 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 27

+8.827

8.827

7.819 10
7 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 27

+9.283

9.283

0.456 9
8 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 27

+9.387

9.387

0.104 8
9 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 27

+9.696

9.696

0.309 7
10 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 27

+12.523

12.523

2.827 6
11 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 27

+13.992

13.992

1.469 5
12 Italy L. Marini Team VR46 10 Ducati 27

+17.078

17.078

3.086 4
13 Portugal M. Oliveira RNF Racing 88 Aprilia 27

+19.443

19.443

2.365 3
14 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 27

+20.949

20.949

1.506 2
15 Spain M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team 93 Honda 27

+21.118

21.118

0.169 1
16 Spain R. Fernández RNF Racing 25 Aprilia 27

+32.538

32.538

11.420
17 Italy F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing 21 Yamaha 27

+37.663

37.663

5.125
18 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 27

+37.668

37.668

0.005
19 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 27

+37.758

37.758

0.090
dnf Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 12

Accident
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 10

Retirement
View full results
shares
comments
Previous article MotoGP further modifies Sunday Australian GP schedule
Next article Martin explains tyre gamble after last-lap Australian GP defeat
Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

Moto2
Phillip Island

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MOT2 Moto2
Phillip Island

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe