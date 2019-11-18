Podcast: Is Alex Marquez ready to partner his brother?

With the news now official, Motorsport.com's Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont and Autosport's Motorcycle Racing Correspondent Lewis Duncan discuss the move on the latest edition of the Tank Slappers podcast.

Oriol and Lewis also share their fondest memories of Lorenzo's glittering career, and discuss the rumours linking Johann Zarco – thought to be in line for Lorenzo's Honda – to the Avintia Ducati team for next year.