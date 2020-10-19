MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Commentary

Podcast: Reviewing the drama of Aragon as the other Marquez stars

shares
comments
Podcast: Reviewing the drama of Aragon as the other Marquez stars
By:

Alex Rins became MotoGP’s eighth different winner in a manic 2020 season, while Suzuki teammate Joan Mir took the championship lead at the Aragon Grand Prix, and Alex Marquez took his second consecutive podium finish for Honda.

Rins came from 10th on the grid to prevail in a tense battle with Honda rookie Alex Marquez in the 23-lap Aragon race to claim Suzuki’s first win of what has been a tough campaign for Rins. Hit with a fractured and dislocated right shoulder in a crash at Jerez at the start of the year, Rins came close to top results in Austria and France before crashes dashed his hopes. But his Aragon win proved why Suzuki has banked on him for its future.

From the editor, also read:

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss Rins’ victory, as well as the situation in the championship as just 15 points covers the top four now – and the emergence of Alex Marquez at Repsol Honda while his brother Marc is out injured.

 
Crutchlow came “very close” to pitlane start at Aragon GP

Previous article

Crutchlow came “very close” to pitlane start at Aragon GP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

NHRA: Kids can start drag racing at age 5
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA: Kids can start drag racing at age 5

Concord: Richie Evans Jr. Posts Top 10 in third race
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Concord: Richie Evans Jr. Posts Top 10 in third race

Logano out-duels Harvick for Kansas Cup win, heads to title race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Logano out-duels Harvick for Kansas Cup win, heads to title race

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Latest news

Podcast: Reviewing the drama of Aragon as the other Marquez stars
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Reviewing the drama of Aragon as the other Marquez stars

Crutchlow came “very close” to pitlane start at Aragon GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow came “very close” to pitlane start at Aragon GP

Why Rins should have never been doubted Prime
MGP MotoGP / Opinion

Why Rins should have never been doubted

Miller "gave up" on MotoGP title hopes after Le Mans
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller "gave up" on MotoGP title hopes after Le Mans

Trending

1
Formula 1

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market

2
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

3
WEC

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

4
NHRA

NHRA: Kids can start drag racing at age 5

5
NASCAR

Concord: Richie Evans Jr. Posts Top 10 in third race

Latest news

Podcast: Reviewing the drama of Aragon as the other Marquez stars
MGP

Podcast: Reviewing the drama of Aragon as the other Marquez stars

Crutchlow came “very close” to pitlane start at Aragon GP
MGP

Crutchlow came “very close” to pitlane start at Aragon GP

Why Rins should have never been doubted
MGP

Why Rins should have never been doubted

Miller "gave up" on MotoGP title hopes after Le Mans
MGP

Miller "gave up" on MotoGP title hopes after Le Mans

Vinales: Yamaha "won't make weak points stronger" this year
MGP

Vinales: Yamaha "won't make weak points stronger" this year

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.