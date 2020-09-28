MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Commentary

Podcast: All the Catalan GP talking points reviewed

Podcast: All the Catalan GP talking points reviewed
Fabio Quartararo returned to the top step of the podium and at the top of the MotoGP world standings after claiming victory in last Sunday's Catalan Grand Prix.

Quartararo endured a difficult run from Brno to the second Misano outing, failing to score a podium having dominated the opening two rounds of the year at Jerez back in July.

Managing the drop of his rear tyre after taking the lead on lap nine, Quartararo just held onto the win, with Suzuki's Joan Mir getting to within a second at the chequered flag. After nightmare races for Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso - whose race was ended by a crash - and Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who struggled to ninth, Quartararo and Mir are beginning to emerge as the title favourites in this unpredictable 2020 campaign.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's International Editor Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss the title situation after the Catalan GP. The pair also discuss Valentino Rossi's decision to continue into 2021, and look at the problems facing KTM.

 
The epic sophomore showdown brewing in the MotoGP title race

The epic sophomore showdown brewing in the MotoGP title race
Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Lewis Duncan

