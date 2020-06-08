Podcast: What next for KTM after Espargaro bombshell?
shares
comments
After the bombshell report from Motorsport.com last week that Pol Espargaro is set to join Honda in 2021, KTM faces an uncertain MotoGP future.
Just as it looked to be heading towards the front of the MotoGP field, KTM has been dealt a blow by the impending loss of its spearhead, as well as the loss of a promising future talent in Jorge Martin to Ducati next year.
Read Also:
In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, host Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss what options KTM have now. They also discuss the wider ramifications of Espargaro’s move to Honda, which includes the futures of Alex Marquez and Cal Crutchlow.
Related video
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Author
|Lewis Duncan
Podcast: What next for KTM after Espargaro bombshell?
shares
comments