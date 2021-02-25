The Spaniard has been out of action since his aborted comeback attempt at the second round of the 2020 season at Jerez just days after surgery on the arm he broke in the Spanish Grand Prix.

A further two surgeries later and Marquez’s arm is finally beginning to show signs of healing, with Marquez taking part in Honda’s 2021 launch event earlier this week. He confirmed he will be out of the Qatar test, but has his eyes set on getting back onto his bike as soon as possible – providing his doctors give him the go-ahead.

At Honda’s launch, Marquez spoke about his recovery and what he learned from the experience.



In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss what kind of Marquez we might expect when he does finally return in 2021.

They also remember double 125cc world champion and veteran MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini, who tragically lost his battle with COVID-19 this week.