Podcast: Inside Petrucci's surprising Tech 3 KTM move

Confirming his Ducat exit at the end of this year earlier this month, Petrucci visited the KTM factory in Austria last week, where meeting were said to have been “positive”.

It soon transpired that a deal had been signed during that visit, with Petrucci thought to be taking the place left by Honda-bound Pol Espargaro.

However, KTM announced it would be placing him at the satellite Tech 3 team - albeit with full factory support - while Miguel Oliveira would join Brad Binder at the works squad in 2021.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, host Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss this latest move and why it’s a decision which threatens adding pressure to its youngest stars so soon in their careers.