The Honda rider injured his right arm in a heavy crash late in the 25 lap race, having recovered from a dramatic off early on. Marquez will undergo surgery on Tuesday, but will miss this weekend’s Andalusian GP and his hopes of a seventh MotoGP title take another blow.

Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo backed up the form of his shock sensational rookie campaign by claiming a debut win on Sunday ahead of Maverick Vinales.

Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan is joined by Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont to discuss the race.