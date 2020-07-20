Podcast: Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix review show
shares
comments
The 2020 MotoGP season kicked off in dramatic fashion at Jerez, with reigning world champion Marc Marquez breaking his arm in the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Honda rider injured his right arm in a heavy crash late in the 25 lap race, having recovered from a dramatic off early on. Marquez will undergo surgery on Tuesday, but will miss this weekend’s Andalusian GP and his hopes of a seventh MotoGP title take another blow.
Read Also:
Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo backed up the form of his shock sensational rookie campaign by claiming a debut win on Sunday ahead of Maverick Vinales.
Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan is joined by Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont to discuss the race.
Next article
Trending Today
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Spanish GP
|Author
|Lewis Duncan
Podcast: Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix review show
shares
comments