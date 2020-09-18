MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP3 in
13 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro’s FP2 crash due to a tyre “I cannot use”

shares
comments
Pol Espargaro’s FP2 crash due to a tyre “I cannot use”
By:

KTM’s Pol Espargaro says his crash in MotoGP FP2 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a result of being forced to run the medium front tyre that he “cannot use”.

Espargaro has typically favoured the hard front tyre on his KTM this season, but due to having an allocation of just five to get through the weekend he was forced to use the medium option.

The KTM rider says he had a “big lock-up” braking for the Turn 13 right-hander early in the second session at Misano and “needed to crash” when he ran off as the “speed was huge”.

“We have just five hard ones [front tyre] to use for the weekend, which is the one that gives me the safety to brake,” Espargaro explained. “We could use one at the end of FP1, which was very good. But then, because we need a back-up also for Sunday, we needed to use a medium front in the afternoon when the temperature is going up and I cannot use this tyre. We need to use it because we don’t have enough [hard] tyres.

“I went into [sector] three, at Turns 11, 12, 13, where normally I’m one of the fastest. But with this tyre I couldn’t hold the line, then I had a big lock-up and I needed to go straight. The speed was huge and I needed to crash.”

Read Also:

Espargaro walked away from the incident unscathed and ended the session fifth fastest – 0.071 seconds from KTM teammate Brad Binder in top spot.

Binder didn’t make it out of Q2 in the San Marino race and was only 12th at the chequered flag, with the South African admitting he was “quite stuck” before Friday’s Emilia Romagna running at the same track.

“I had a really good FP2,” Binder reflected. “First session we had some issues and we had a difficult time, but pretty much I had a clear idea of what I needed for FP2 to try and improve. We managed to make some good improvements and I felt a lot more comfortable on the bike in the last exit in FP2.

“All in all, that made it a lot more possible for us just to improve the lap time, because the last few days I felt quite stuck with just my feeling and I wasn’t so comfortable. So, I’m really happy to have made a good step forward with that.”

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues

Previous article

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

Rebellion admits wet Le Mans would be "nightmare"
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Rebellion admits wet Le Mans would be "nightmare"

Rebellion's Menezes "really surprised" to split Toyotas
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Rebellion's Menezes "really surprised" to split Toyotas

Latest news

Pol Espargaro’s FP2 crash due to a tyre “I cannot use”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro’s FP2 crash due to a tyre “I cannot use”

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
WEC

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21

5
NASCAR Cup

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Latest news

Pol Espargaro’s FP2 crash due to a tyre “I cannot use”
MGP

Pol Espargaro’s FP2 crash due to a tyre “I cannot use”

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues
MGP

Vinales 'found nothing' to fix Yamaha grip issues

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
MGP

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2

Honda rider Bradl ruled out of second Misano MotoGP race
MGP

Honda rider Bradl ruled out of second Misano MotoGP race

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.