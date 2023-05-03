Subscribe
MotoGP / French GP News

Pol Espargaro gives first update since horror Portugal MotoGP crash

Tech3 MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro has given his first injury update over a month on from the violent crash at the Portuguese Grand Prix that left him with multiple fractures.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing crash

Espargaro was thrown from his GASGAS-branded KTM in the latter stages of FP2 at the season-opener in Portugal last month and hit an unprotected tyre barrier.

The Spaniard was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple fractures, including to his jaw and his back.

Espargaro underwent surgery on his injuries and for the four weeks after, he had his jaw wired shut to aid recovery.

Now able to speak again, Espargaro took to his Instagram channel to offer an update on his recovery.

“Finally, I’m here back on social media,” Espargaro said.

“It’s been a month and a week after the crash. I can talk a little bit, because I broke my mandibula [jaw] in two pieces and I’ve been with it completely closed for four weeks after the crash.

“I couldn’t eat, I lost a lot of weight. But finally, I can smile and I can talk quite good. Also, I had an injury in my ear that’s been operated on after the crash, I had several injuries.

 

“I had eight fractures in my body: two in my ribs, one on my neck, three on my back, which are taking a little bit longer [to heal] because the doctors are checking deeply.

“There is one vertebrae that has lost half of its size. So, when you play with these kinds of injuries in the vertebrae you need to be really careful because as soon as the vertebrae is injured, it’s super easy to injury your spinal cord.

“So, we are working with the doctors hand in hand to come back as soon as possible.

“I need to come back healthy, but I’m the first one who wants to jump on the bike, especially after the results in Jerez [when Brad Binder won the sprint and was second in the grand prix, with Jack Miller third in both races].

“The factory is working huge and the bike is a rocket right now.

“So, I’m looking forward to it. I just want to thank you for all the messages you’ve sent during this time.

“It was super important to keep me motivated and keep me happy to come back as soon as possible. Also, thanks to my team and all the people who are with me when I’m racing.

“I’m looking forward to jumping on the bike. I don’t know when, it’s going to be soon.”

Espargaro is currently being replaced at Tech3 by the team’s former rider when it was a Yamaha satellite, Jonas Folger.

After two difficult years at Honda, Espargaro has returned to KTM – with whom he raced between 2017 and 2020 – for 2023, linking back up with Herve Poncharal’s squad having made his MotoGP debut with Tech3 in 2014.

