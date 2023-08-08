Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia 'never thought about proving a point' to not crash in tricky MotoGP races Next / Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles
MotoGP / British GP News

"Cooked" Pol Espargaro needed "bad moment" MotoGP British GP return

Pol Espargaro has said he was “cooked” after the MotoGP British Grand Prix, but “needed to pass” this “bad moment” as part of his recovery from serious injury.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

The Tech3 GasGas rider had been out of action since suffering multiple back and jaw fractures in a crash during FP2 for the Portuguese GP, making his return at Silverstone last weekend.

At the end of a mentally and physically draining weekend, Espargaro finished both races and scored points in the grand prix after taking the chequered flag in 12th.

Speaking to the media at the end of his comeback weekend, Espargaro admits he was considering pulling out of the grand prix early before he saw several riders ahead of him pit for wet tyres when it started to rain in parts of the track.

"I'm cooked. Well, after 10 laps I was cooked," he began. "After the first 10 laps I was completely burned out. I think the first 10 laps I find myself behind Augusto [Fernandez] and I could follow him for the first few laps, and I think that was the problem.

"I asked of myself a little bit more and my body just said 'enough, you've done enough'. I completely locked, the neck is completely locked, I couldn't do more.

"I was thinking about retiring, but first of all I wanted to finish but then I saw some guys pitting in when it started to rain in sector four, so that was a present that they were giving to me. So, I just continued and took some points."

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He added: "I'm far, very far away from where I want to be. To not be able to follow a slow rhythm, it's way too bad.

"But I've been in that situation before with other injuries. Normally in the pre-season you spend two months off of the bike, and then you go to Malaysia and on the second day you are dead, with just two months of not riding and no injuries.

"I spent four months with huge injuries in my body. It's normal, but this is a bad moment that I needed to pass. It came here in Silverstone, and in Austria, it's going to be a bit better."

Espargaro noted that the new weekend format, in which Saturdays feature qualifying and the sprint race, as well as increased fan activities, were "stressful" to get used to as it left him with less time to recover.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While happy to have been able to race again, he admits that his racer's instinct meant he was still disappointed with his performance.

Asked by Motorsport.com if his comeback was everything he dreamed of having not even been able to eat four months ago, he replied: "This is the theory. The theory is that I should be very happy, I am here, I am racing.

"But as we are humans, we always want more, and you end the race and ask, 'how many seconds back was I?'

"And this is bad, but it's OK. To come back to racing, with this team is amazing. I'm super happy. I'm tired because I raced, not because I'm recovering from injury."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Bagnaia 'never thought about proving a point' to not crash in tricky MotoGP races

Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

MotoGP

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

Bagnaia 'never thought about proving a point' to not crash in tricky MotoGP races

Bagnaia 'never thought about proving a point' to not crash in tricky MotoGP races

MotoGP
British GP

Bagnaia 'never thought about proving a point' to not crash in tricky MotoGP races Bagnaia 'never thought about proving a point' to not crash in tricky MotoGP races

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Pol Espargaro More from
Pol Espargaro
Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

MotoGP
British GP

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1 Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

Pol Espargaro ruled out of MotoGP Italian GP as recovery continues

Pol Espargaro ruled out of MotoGP Italian GP as recovery continues

MotoGP
Italian GP

Pol Espargaro ruled out of MotoGP Italian GP as recovery continues Pol Espargaro ruled out of MotoGP Italian GP as recovery continues

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

More from
GasGas Factory Racing
Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for two MotoGP rounds

Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for two MotoGP rounds

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for two MotoGP rounds Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for two MotoGP rounds

Sanders out of Dakar after liaison section crash

Sanders out of Dakar after liaison section crash

Dakar
Dakar

Sanders out of Dakar after liaison section crash Sanders out of Dakar after liaison section crash

Dakar 2022, Stage 6: Sanders wins, Sunderland leads into rest day

Dakar 2022, Stage 6: Sanders wins, Sunderland leads into rest day

Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 6: Sanders wins, Sunderland leads into rest day Dakar 2022, Stage 6: Sanders wins, Sunderland leads into rest day

Latest news

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

MGP MotoGP

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey

F1 Formula 1

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

F1 Formula 1

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package

Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package

WRC WRC

Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe