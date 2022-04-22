Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin Next / Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident
MotoGP / Portugal GP Practice report

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes

Pol Espargaro dominated a wet FP2 for the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, leading a Honda 1-2 from teammate Marc Marquez as Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia crashed.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes
Listen to this article

Rain has come and gone all day at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao on Friday, with a heavier downpour arriving around 15 minutes into the 45-minute FP2.

Conditions already proved tricky before that, as factory Ducati rider Bagnaia crashed suddenly at the Turn 3 right-hander just seconds after he’d gone fastest with a 1m51.789s.

Bagnaia walked away from the spill but was caught picking up a handful of gravel and delivering it to Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi upon returning to the pits.

Tardozzi later confirmed that Bagnaia will take the stones to this evening’s rider safety commission, with the size of the gravel at Portimao – and the safety problems this causes – an issue raised in the past.

As Bagnaia picked himself out of the gravel, Honda’s Espargaro demoted him from the top of the standings with a 1m50.984s.

Espargaro proceeded to improve on this to a 1m50.707s, which at one stage put him just over a second clear of Honda teammate Marc Marquez.

Marquez managed to claw back some of that deficit with a 1m51.318s, but was still 0.611s adrift.

With around 30 minutes still left on the clock, the rain intensified somewhat and stopped anyone from mounting a challenge on Espargaro’s time.

One rider was on course to get close to the Honda’s benchmark in the form of rookie Marco Bezzecchi.

But the VR46 Ducati rider suffered a nasty highside going through the fast Turn 9 left-hander at the Craig Jones corner.

He walked away from the crash and was able to return to the session on his second bike, but was left in 16th as a result.

Pramac’s Johann Zarco also got flicked from his Ducati at the Turn 2 right-hander in the closing moments of FP2, but he too was unscathed.

With Honda annexing the top of the timesheets with Espargaro and Marquez, Andrea Dovizioso led the Yamaha charge in third on the RNF Racing-run M1.

The 15-time MotoGP race winner was over a second adrift of Espargaro, with Bagnaia and Pramac’s Jorge Martin completing the top five.

Alex Marquez continued his strong wet pace from FP1 this afternoon with the sixth-best time of FP2 on his LRC Honda, as Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli finished seventh ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and home hero Miguel Oliveira on the factory KTM.

Joan Mir was 11th on the first of the Suzukis, with teammate Alex Rins once again having a low-key showing in 20th behind KTM’s Brad Binder and the sister Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Zarco was left in 12th after his crash ahead of fellow Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, with the reigning world champion 1.8s off the pace on his Yamaha ahead of championship leader Enea Bastianini on the Gresini Ducati.

MotoGP action resumes on Saturday at 9:55am local time with FP3 for the 2022 Portuguese Grand Prix.

MotoGP Portuguese GP - FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 8 1'50.707
2 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 8 1'51.318 0.611
3 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 16 1'51.756 1.049
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 8 1'51.789 1.082
5 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 8 1'51.794 1.087
6 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 17 1'51.874 1.167
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 11 1'51.911 1.204
8 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 9 1'51.925 1.218
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 16 1'52.046 1.339
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 20 1'52.100 1.393
11 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 9 1'52.306 1.599
12 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 11 1'52.320 1.613
13 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 10 1'52.534 1.827
14 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 12 1'52.582 1.875
15 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 15 1'52.965 2.258
16 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 11 1'53.003 2.296
17 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 12 1'53.103 2.396
18 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 10 1'53.302 2.595
19 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 17 1'53.527 2.820
20 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 15 1'54.327 3.620
21 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 16 1'54.385 3.678
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 10 1'54.876 4.169
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 15 1'55.571 4.864
24 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 9
25 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 7
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin
Previous article

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin
Next article

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form Portugal GP
MotoGP

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form

Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal Portugal GP
MotoGP

Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Latest news

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form

Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.