Subscribe
Previous / Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Next / Marquez: Honda "cannot be optimistic" after first day of Portimao test
MotoGP / Portimao March Testing Testing report

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 on first day

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia topped the opening day of the final MotoGP pre-season test of 2023, 0.234 seconds clear of Ducati stablemate Luca Marini.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 on first day
Listen to this article

The countdown to the 2023 season is on as just two more days of running are permitted between now and the start of the new campaign on 26 March in Portugal.

The paddock has decamped to the Algarve International Circuit to wrap up the pre-season, with Saturday’s session running for eight hours.

VR46 Ducati rider Marini was first out on track when the session began at 9:30am local time, but it was Bagnaia who rounded out the first hour fastest of all with a 1m40.551s.

As factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini was forced to park up in hour two with a technical issue, Bagnaia strengthened his position at the top of the timesheets with a 1m40.019s, improving to a 1m39.610s come the end of hour three.

Marini took to the top of the standings at the end of hour four with a 1m39.400s, with the Italian improving to a 1m39.005s as the session ticked into its final hour.

But a 1m38.771s from Bagnaia with just under half an hour remaining was enough for the world champion to end the penultimate day of the pre-season fastest of all.

With a month splitting this test and February’s Sepang action, the pitlane was awash with manufacturers rolling out new developments.

Aprilia courted attention for its radical new aerodynamic concept, with Maverick Vinales third fastest on Saturday with a 1m39.025s.

Alex Marquez continued his adaptation to the Ducati in fourth, as he guided his Gresini-run GP22 to a 1m39.336s ahead of the RNF Aprilia duo of Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi was seventh on the sister VR46 Ducati, with Fabio Quartararo the leading Yamaha rider in eighth – 0.843s off the pace.

Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio shadowed Quartararo in ninth, but a late crash has sent the Italian to the local hospital for further checks.

Jorge Martin rounded out the top 10 on his Pramac Ducati ahead of LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who was the leading HRC rider on Saturday.

Aleix Espargaro was 12th on the second Aprilia ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco and Joan Mir on the factory team Honda, with the works KTM duo of Brad Binder and Jack Miller trailing.

Marc Marquez suffered a crash on a busy day for the eight-time world champion, as he put 78 laps on his Honda in 19th.

The final day of testing begins on Sunday at 9:30am local time.

Pos  Rider   Bike   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 F.Bagnaia Ducati 1'38.771   78
10 Luca Marini Ducati 1'39.005 0.234 65
12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'39.025 0.254 88
73 Álex Márquez Ducati 1'39.336 0.565 65
25 Raúl Fernández Aprilia 1'39.460 0.689 64
88 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 1'39.466 0.695 75
72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'39.608 0.837 76
20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'39.614 0.843 90
49 F.Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'39.641 0.870 50
10  89 Jorge Martín Ducati 1'39.643 0.872 63
11  42 Alex Rins Honda 1'39.646 0.875 77
12  41 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'39.648 0.877 60
13  5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'39.716 0.945 57
14  36 Joan Mir Honda 1'39.776 1.005 74
15  33 Brad Binder KTM 1'39.923 1.152 69
16  43 Jack Miller KTM 1'39.987 1.216 58
17  23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'40.009 1.238 52
18  6 Stefan Bradl Honda 1'40.162 1.391 72
19  93 Marc Márquez Honda 1'40.170 1.399 78
20  51 Michele Pirro Ducati 1'40.336 1.565 70
21  21 F.Morbidelli Yamaha 1'40.414 1.643 95
22  44 Pol Espargaró GASGAS 1'40.507 1.736 64
23  30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'40.642 1.871 74
24  37 A.Fernández GASGAS 1'40.771 2.000 72
shares
comments

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Marquez: Honda "cannot be optimistic" after first day of Portimao test
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023

The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023

MotoGP
Ducati Corse launch

The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023 The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023

MotoGP champion Bagnaia accepts criticism of fraught season

MotoGP champion Bagnaia accepts criticism of fraught season

MotoGP

MotoGP champion Bagnaia accepts criticism of fraught season MotoGP champion Bagnaia accepts criticism of fraught season

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Japanese GP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

MotoGP

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023 The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

Miller: Time at Ducati "a game changer" for my MotoGP career

Miller: Time at Ducati "a game changer" for my MotoGP career

MotoGP

Miller: Time at Ducati "a game changer" for my MotoGP career Miller: Time at Ducati "a game changer" for my MotoGP career

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Aragon GP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

WEC WEC

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.