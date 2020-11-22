MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?
shares
comments
This weekend MotoGP travels to Portimao for the Portuguese Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.
Tech3 KTM rider Miguel Oliveira will start his home race from pole position, with Petronas SRT's Franco Morbidelli and Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller joining him on the front row.
What time does the Portuguese MotoGP start today?
The Portuguese GP will get underway at 2pm local time.
The race distance is set at 25 laps.
- Date: Sunday, 22nd November, 2020
- Start time: 2:00pm GMT / 3:00pm CET / 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT / 7:30pm IST / 11pm JST / 12am AEST (Monday)
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch the Portuguese MotoGP?
The following channels will broadcast the Portuguese MotoGP race:
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
Americas
- USA: NBCSN (live)
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceania
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?
MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Weather forecast for Portuguese MotoGP
Expect a dry Portuguese GP this Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 18C at Portimao at 2pm local time.
Q2 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1'38.892
|2
| Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'38.936
|0.044
|3
| Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1'39.038
|0.146
|4
| Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'39.156
|0.264
|5
| Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'39.199
|0.307
|6
| Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|1'39.204
|0.312
|7
| Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'39.238
|0.346
|8
| Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|1'39.260
|0.368
|9
| Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|1'39.284
|0.392
|10
| Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|1'39.467
|0.575
|11
| Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'39.531
|0.639
|12
| Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|1'39.587
|0.695
|View full results
Q1 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'39.250
|2
| Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'39.276
|0.026
|3
| Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'39.390
|0.140
|4
| Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'39.762
|0.512
|5
| Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'40.019
|0.769
|6
| Alex Marquez
|Honda
|1'40.049
|0.799
|7
| Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|1'40.058
|0.808
|8
| Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'40.091
|0.841
|9
| Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|1'40.174
|0.924
|10
| Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|1'40.290
|1.040
|11
| Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|1'40.427
|1.177
|12
| Mika Kallio
|KTM
|1'41.753
|2.503
|View full results
Related video
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Portuguese GP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral
Trending Today
Latest news
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?
shares
comments
Trending
Nov 14, 2020
MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix
Nov 10, 2020
MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years
Nov 7, 2020
MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe
Oct 29, 2020
Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson
Load audio player