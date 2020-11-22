MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?

What time does the Portuguese MotoGP start today?

The Portuguese GP will get underway at 2pm local time.

The race distance is set at 25 laps.

Date : Su n day, 22nd November, 2020

Start time : 2 :00pm GMT / 3:00pm CET / 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT / 7:30pm IST / 11pm JST / 12am AEST (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Portuguese MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Portuguese MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN (live)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for Portuguese MotoGP

Expect a dry Portuguese GP this Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 18C at Portimao at 2pm local time.

Q2 results: