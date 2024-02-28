Pramac launches new 2024 MotoGP livery at F1 Bahrain GP
The Pramac Ducati MotoGP team has unveiled its radically altered 2024 livery on Wednesday evening at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pramac Racing
The Paolo Campinoti-run satellite Ducati team is the last team on the current MotoGP grid to reveal the colours it will race in this year.
Pramac comes into the 2024 season as the reigning teams’ champions after celebrating five race wins between Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.
Martin fought for the world championship all the way to the final round of the season, though ultimately missed out to factory team Ducati counterpart Francesco Bagnaia.
Had he won the title, Martin would have been automatically promoted to the factory Ducati team alongside Bagnaia this year.
As such, Martin remains at Pramac on a factory-backed Ducati while Franco Morbidelli joins him from Yamaha, with Zarco moving to LCR Honda.
Both riders were present in Bahrain on Wednesday ahead of the opening round of the F1 season to unveil the Pramac team’s 2024 colours.
Pramac has altered its livery for 2024 to feature a more prominent purple design.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Pramac Racing
Campinoti enjoys a close relationship with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and since 2021 the Pramac Ducatis have carried the F1 logo.
On Wednesday, Motorsport.com reported that Pramac is set to undergo a rider shake-up in 2025 as Moto2 frontrunner Fermin Aldeguer looks set to step up to MotoGP with the satellite Ducati team.
Where he slots into the line-up remains to be seen, though it seems unlikely that Martin will continue beyond 2024 – whether that is in the form of a step to the factory Ducati team in 2025 or a move elsewhere.
Martin ended the recent pre-season test in Qatar seventh overall, having battled a vibration issue on his GP24 that he says only he of the Ducati stable had been suffering.
Team-mate Morbidelli comes into the 2024 season with just one day of running on the Ducati back in Valencia last November. Suffering a concussion in a bad accident during a training session in Portugal at the end of January, Morbidelli missed both the Sepang and Qatar tests.
The 2024 MotoGP season begins next weekend in Qatar.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter
Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation
Latest news
What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear
What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear
WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future
WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future
FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form
FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form
F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport
F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments