Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

By:

Honda boss Alberto Puig says Marc Marquez's injury will not change Honda's bike philosophy, and is convinced he will return to his former self "because he has not become afraid".

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

Marquez fought till the final lap with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in last Sunday's Aragon GP, but ultimately came up second-best to the Italian in a thrilling scrap.

The anti-clockwise nature of Aragon negated the limitations Marquez still currently has with the right side of his body, while also allowing him to ride around the 2021 Honda's deficiencies.

While Marquez and Honda are still a long way off from their 100% potential, there have been many who have agreed that the Japanese manufacturer's poor performance is a direct consequence of its own philosophy - which concentrates most of its resources and attention on Marquez, without taking into account the needs of the other riders of the brand.

For Puig, what happened with Marquez will not make Honda move a single millimetre away from the approach that led the Japanese manufacturer to six titles in seven years with the Spaniard.

"Our philosophy won't change in any way because Marc has been in pain for a year and a half," Puig told Motorsport.com at Aragon.

"He's not just another rider. He's not just the best Honda rider, he's the best in the world.

"We have a long contract (until 2024), and we will do everything we can to give him the bike he deserves. Obviously Pol [Espargaro] is also very important, but Marc's track record is what it is."

Read Also:

The numbers are the main argument of those who defend that Honda is wrong to put all its eggs in the same basket.

In the 15 grands prix that Marquez missed while recovering from the broken right arm he suffered in last year's Spanish GP, Honda scored just two podium finishes, both second places for Alex Marquez, at Le Mans and Aragon.

Since his return at Portimao, Marc Marquez has already equalled those two podiums from 2021 by winning at Sachsenring and finishing second last Sunday at Motorland - though has registered the most crashes of any rider this season with 18.

Despite missing the first two races, Marquez is the best placed of the Honda riders.

He is tenth in the overall standings with 79 points. Next is Takaaki Nakagami in 13th with 64 points. Pol Espargaro is 14th on 55 points and Alex Marquez 15th 49 points.

If HRC, through Puig, does not intend to change its strategy, it is based on a belief: the conviction that its flagship rider will once again be in a position to impose its dominance.

And that belief stems from a feeling that has been more than proven: "Do you know why I have no doubt that Marc will be back to his old self? Because he hasn't become afraid", Puig reflects.

"Because he stopped for a long time and when he ran again he fell again going very fast. But he got up and went even faster again.

"In a rider, fear is what makes the difference between those who are ahead and those who are not; those who, after hurting themselves on the first day, are eight tenths of a second behind the first, then one second behind, then two seconds behind and then they go home."

shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

Previous article

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
Load comments

Trending

1
WRC

WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

1 h
3
World Superbike

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

5
MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

Latest news
Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy
MotoGP

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

31m
Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

2 h
Zarco “the loser of the day” after finishing 17th in Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after finishing 17th in Aragon MotoGP

6 h
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Sep 13, 2021
Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice
MotoGP

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

Sep 13, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Honda stand by bike philosophy after Marquez injury 09:05
MotoGP
1 h

MotoGP: Honda stand by bike philosophy after Marquez injury

MotoGP: Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano 00:36
MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

MotoGP: Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win 00:42
MotoGP
Sep 12, 2021

Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win

Moto GP: Vinales' style 00:36
MotoGP
Sep 11, 2021

Moto GP: Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Sep 11, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix

Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Vierge rejects SRT offer to make MotoGP debut at Aragon Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vierge rejects SRT offer to make MotoGP debut at Aragon

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary” Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary”

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda
Video Inside
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Trending Today

WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season
World Superbike World Superbike

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP near-misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

Might Pickett’s $450 million sale of Muscle Milk entice him back into racing?
IMSA IMSA

Might Pickett’s $450 million sale of Muscle Milk entice him back into racing?

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?
General General

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy
MotoGP MotoGP

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

Zarco “the loser of the day” after finishing 17th in Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after finishing 17th in Aragon MotoGP

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.