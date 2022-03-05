Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Binder blames Qatar MotoGP practice slump on “paranormal activity” Next / Qatar MotoGP: Martin storms to pole, Quartararo 11th
MotoGP / Qatar GP Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Bastianini tops FP3 to push Quartararo into Q1

Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini topped the third MotoGP practice for the 2022 Qatar Grand Prix, as reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo has to go through Q1 in qualifying.  

Qatar MotoGP: Bastianini tops FP3 to push Quartararo into Q1
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

With FP3 being run in the daylight in windier and dustier conditions than Friday, combined time improvements were few and far between on Saturday afternoon.  

Friday pacesetter Alex Rins on the Suzuki set the early pace in the session with a 1m55.562s, before Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro took over with a 1m55.016s.  

Rins would return to the top of the order with a 1m54.803s, and the 2022 Suzuki continues to look like a weapon following a strong pre-season and opening day to the campaign.  

Reigning world champion Quartararo took over top spot with a 1m54.794s on his factory Yamaha with just under 20 minutes to go.  

Fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco on the Pramac Ducati – which is running the full 2022-spec engine and not the hybrid 2021/2022 version the factory team duo are using – edged ahead with a 1m54.441s. 

This lap was an improvement on his best from Friday, though still only kept him in 16th on the combined order and out of a Q2 spot.  

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite conditions not being optimal in FP3, a number of riders did opt for a fresh soft tyre for a time attack at the end of the session.  

Bastianini was the first to mount a real challenge for the top 10 on his 2021-spec Ducati having ended Friday just outside of a provisional Q2 place in 11th.  

The double MotoGP podium finisher went top overall with a 1m53.382s, but had that lap scrubbed for exceeding track limits at the final corner of the Losail track.  

This offered Francesco Bagnaia a reprieve having been knocked into Q1 by Bastianini, with the factory Ducati rider promoted back to 10th on the combined order.  

Bagnaia then put in a lap that of 1m53.855s to go sixth overall and fastest on the individual FP3 timesheet.  

Bastianini recovered for his final lap and shot to the top of the FP3 order with a 1m53.790s, which put him top in FP3 and fifth overall.  

But this sensationally came at the expense of Yamaha’s Quartararo, who couldn’t improve on his last lap and was dumped to 11th on the combined order.  

Honda’s Pol Espargaro leaped up to second in FP3 and bagged a Q2 place in sixth overall, with Bagnaia completing the top three ahead of Quartararo on the individual FP3 timesheet.  

Brad Binder on the factory team KTM was fifth in the session, but 12th overall and facing Q1 alongside Quartararo, while both Suzuki’s of Joan Mir and Rins have made it to Q2.  

Despite a crash earlier in FP3, Franco Morbidelli did get his factory Yamaha into Q2, with Pramac’s Jorge Martin, Jack Miller on the sister factory Ducati, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Marc Marquez also progressing into Q2.  

Last year’s Qatar GP winner Maverick Vinales was 18th on combined times and will join Quartararo in Q1, with the likes of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, Zarco, RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso and the rookie crop also falling into the first qualifying session later today.  

The first qualifying session of the 2022 MotoGP season gets underway at 6pm local time (3pm GMT). 

Qatar MotoGP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'53.790
2 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'53.803 0.013
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'53.855 0.065
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'53.939 0.149
5 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'54.011 0.221
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'54.105 0.315
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'54.404 0.614
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'54.576 0.786
9 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'54.619 0.829
10 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'54.658 0.868
11 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'54.798 1.008
12 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'54.815 1.025
13 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'54.902 1.112
14 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'55.016 1.226
15 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'55.097 1.307
16 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'55.116 1.326
17 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'55.154 1.364
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'55.191 1.401
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'55.193 1.403
20 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'55.326 1.536
21 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'55.383 1.593
22 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'55.402 1.612
23 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'55.431 1.641
24 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'55.690 1.900
View full results
Binder blames Qatar MotoGP practice slump on “paranormal activity”
Previous article

Binder blames Qatar MotoGP practice slump on “paranormal activity”
Next article

Qatar MotoGP: Martin storms to pole, Quartararo 11th

Qatar MotoGP: Martin storms to pole, Quartararo 11th
