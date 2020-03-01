MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears

shares
comments
Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 7:20 PM

The FIM and MotoGP have announced the 2020 season opener in Qatar will not go ahead due to travel restrictions brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus – known as Covid-19 – originated in China and is reported to have infected more than 80,000 people and resulted in at least 3,000 deaths.

In recent days, the first cases of the disease were confirmed in Qatar, while nearby Iran has seen a spike in infections.

With confirmed cases of coronavirus rising in Japan and Italy in the last week – where most of the paddock’s teams are based – Dorna implemented procedures to ensure travelling MotoGP personnel from those countries would be granted access to the country. 

However, with the situation surrounding travel and coronavirus in a constant state of flux, the FIM and Dorna has taken the decision to cancel. The Moto2 and Moto3 races will go ahead, due to both series already being in the country for their final pre-season tests. 

Read Also:

A statement from the FIM read: "Due to Qatar travel restrictions brought into force affecting passengers from Italy (amongst other countries), the premier class will not race at Losail.

"FIM, IRTA and Dorna regret to announce the cancellation of all MotoGP class sessions at the Grand Prix of Qatar, including the race.

"The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has resulted in Qatar travel restrictions being brought into force that affect passengers from Italy, amongst other countries. As of today, all passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy, or having been in Italy in the past 2 weeks, will be taken straight to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

|Italy clearly plays a vital role in the Championship and in the MotoGP class - both on track and off - and therefore the decision has been taken to cancel premier class competition.

"As the teams and riders of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes were already in Qatar for the three-day official test at Losail International Circuit earlier this week, the races of both categories will be possible. The lightweight and intermediate classes will therefore compete in their season opener from the 6th to 8th March."

It is unlikely that the second round in Thailand will go ahead now, due to problems likely to arise in entering the United States for the following round in Austin, Texas. 

Though no confirmation has been made, it is likely the season will start on April 5 at the Circuit of the Americas – which was originally scheduled to be the third round of the campaign.

The cancellation of the Qatar MotoGP race likely means World Superbike’s round at Losail the week after will also be canned. 

Related video

Next article
Suzuki won't have holeshot device for Qatar

Previous article

Suzuki won't have holeshot device for Qatar

Next article

Thailand MotoGP race to be postponed – report

Thailand MotoGP race to be postponed – report
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Spanish GP

Spanish GP

30 Apr - 3 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
USAC

CRA: David Cardey Perris summary

2
Sprint

ALLSTAR: Quincy race results 2005-05-21

3
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

Latest videos

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery 01:43
MotoGP

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender 00:36
MotoGP

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery 01:27
MotoGP

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery

MotoGP™20 Trailer 01:16
MotoGP

MotoGP™20 Trailer

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

Latest news

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales
MGP

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market
MGP

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez
MGP

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed
MGP

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed

Ducati still plans private test despite Italy lockdown
MGP

Ducati still plans private test despite Italy lockdown

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.