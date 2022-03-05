Qatar MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Listen to this article

What time does qualifying for the Qatar MotoGP start?

The qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix will begin at 18:00pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Losail international Circuit

Date : Saturday, March 5, 2022

Start time : 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CEST / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:40 11:40 05:40 02:40 21:40 19:40 16:10 FP2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:15 11:15 05:15 02:15 21:15 19:15 15:45 FP4 14:20 15:20 09:20 06:20 01:20¹ 23:20 19:50 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Warm up 10:40 11:40 05:40 02:40 21:40 19:40 16:10 Race 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30

How can I watch Qatar MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Qatar MotoGP - FP1 results:

Qatar MotoGP - FP2 results: