Previous / Marc Marquez "riding in a strange way" in Qatar MotoGP practice Next / Binder blames Qatar MotoGP practice slump on "paranormal activity"
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Qatar MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Doha plays host to the first MotoGP weekend of the 2022 season. Here's how you can watch the qualifying for the Qatar Grand prix on Saturday.

Qatar MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

What time does qualifying for the Qatar MotoGP start? 

The qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix will begin at 18:00pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Losail international Circuit

  • Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CEST / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:40

11:40

05:40

02:40

21:40

19:40

16:10

FP2

15:00

 16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

 10:15 11:15

05:15

02:15

 21:15

19:15

 15:45

FP4

 14:20 15:20

09:20

06:20

01:20¹

23:20

 19:50

Qualifying

15:00

 16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Warm up

10:40

 11:40

05:40

 02:40

21:40

19:40

16:10

Race 

15:00

16:00

10:00

 07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

How can I watch Qatar MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Qatar MotoGP - FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'54.851
2 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'54.907 0.056
3 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'54.978 0.127
4 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'55.126 0.275
5 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'55.137 0.286
6 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'55.294 0.443
7 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'55.371 0.520
8 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'55.378 0.527
9 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'55.385 0.534
10 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'55.470 0.619
11 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'55.600 0.749
12 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'55.688 0.837
13 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'55.745 0.894
14 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'55.768 0.917
15 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'55.815 0.964
16 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'55.895 1.044
17 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'55.960 1.109
18 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'56.112 1.261
19 87 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'56.262 1.411
20 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'56.540 1.689
21 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'56.660 1.809
22 49 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'56.753 1.902
23 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'57.347 2.496
24 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'57.430 2.579
View full results

Qatar MotoGP - FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'53.432
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'53.467 0.035
3 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'53.579 0.147
4 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'53.652 0.220
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'53.845 0.413
6 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'53.870 0.438
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'53.886 0.454
8 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'53.906 0.474
9 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'53.963 0.531
10 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'53.971 0.539
11 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'54.013 0.581
12 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'54.038 0.606
13 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'54.053 0.621
14 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'54.153 0.721
15 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'54.247 0.815
16 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'54.475 1.043
17 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'54.524 1.092
18 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'54.565 1.133
19 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'54.884 1.452
20 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'54.900 1.468
21 87 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'54.929 1.497
22 49 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'55.371 1.939
23 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'55.775 2.343
24 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'55.915 2.483
View full results
Marc Marquez “riding in a strange way” in Qatar MotoGP practice
2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

FIM announces ban on Russian, Belarusian license holders
MotoGP

FIM announces ban on Russian, Belarusian license holders

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?

Miller claims Suzuki has gained "30 horsepower" with 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller claims Suzuki has gained “30 horsepower” with 2022 MotoGP bike

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
