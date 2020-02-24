MotoGP
MotoGP / Qatar February testing / Testing report

Vinales tops final test day, Marquez back on 2019 bike

shares
comments
Vinales tops final test day, Marquez back on 2019 bike
By:
Feb 24, 2020, 5:16 PM

Maverick Vinales concluded MotoGP pre-season testing in Qatar fastest of all, as Honda appeared to hit a crisis point after Marc Marquez reverted to a 2019-spec bike.

Honda's troubles this pre-season have been well-documented, with both LCR rider Cal Crutchlow and world champion Marquez – who is also riding below full fitness – having been critical of the new RC213V's poor turning.

With little progress seemingly being made in Qatar, Honda took one of Takaaki Nakagami's year-old bike's from his side of the LCR garage for Marquez to try.

Though it's unclear what bike he used to set his best time, Marquez ended the test seventh with a 1m54.145s lap – 0.090 seconds ahead of 2019 Honda-mounted Nakagami.

Sepang test pacesetter and Sunday's fastest man in Qatar Fabio Quartararo was first out on track, and set the early pace with a 1m56.255s before eventually improving to a 1m55.116s.

This stood for well over an hour, before the Petronas SRT Yamaha rider improved on his benchmark with a 1m54.953s.

With around three and a half hours of running remaining, Vinales deposed Quartararo with a 1m54.953s as he continued to refine the 2020 YZR-M1's set-up.

As the session tipped into its final two hours, the sister Petronas bike of Franco Morbidelli set the first 1m53s lap of the test with a 1m53.891s, while teammate Quartararo suffered a technical issue and stopped at Turn 11 around about the same time.

Vinales had one last stab at the timesheets in the closing stages, and emerged fastest of all with a 1m53.858s to solidify his status as pre-season favourite for victory in the first race in Qatar next month.

Morbidelli made it a Yamaha 1-2, while Suzuki's Alex Rins edged ahead of Quartararo and Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller.

Joan Mir was sixth on the sister Suzuki, with Marquez, Nakagami, an impressive Brad Binder on the KTM, and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso rounding out the top 10.

Valentino Rossi ended the day 0.474s off his teammate in 12th, but suffered a small crash in the latter stages which interrupted his run plan.

Aleix Espargaro was 13th on the Aprilia, beating KTM-mounted brother Pol and the Avintia Ducati of Tito Rabat.

Crutchlow, riding sore after his crash on Sunday, made a significant improvement in laptime to a 1m54.830s on Monday – but was still only quick enough for 18th.

Pos Rider Bike Time Gap Laps
1 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1:53.858   84
2 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha  1:53.891 +0.033 52
3 Alex Rins Suzuki 1:54.068 +0.210 40
4 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha  1:54.077 +0.219 58
5 Jack Miller Pramac Racing 1:54.105 +0.247 69
6 Joan Mir Suzuki 1:54.129 +0.271 42
7 Marc Marquez Honda 1:54.149 +0.291 61
8 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda  1:54.239 +0.381 40
9 Brad Binder KTM 1:54.283 +0.425 58
10 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati  1:54.312 +0.454 55
11 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Racing 1:54.326 +0.468 55
12 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1:54.332 +0.474 47
13 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia  1:54.432 +0.574 56
14 Pol Espargaro KTM 1:54.623 +0.765 49
15 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1:54.674 +0.816 56
16 Danilo Petrucci Ducati  1:54.752 +0.894 56
17 Johann Zarco Avintia Ducati 1:54.760 +0.902 66
18 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1:54.830 +0.972 70
19 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM 1:55.008 +1.150 48
20 Iker Lecuona Tech3 KTM 1:55.301 +1.443 40
21 Alex Marquez Honda 1:55.519 +1.661 47
22 Bradley Smith Aprilia 1:55.916 +2.058 55

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar February testing
Author Lewis Duncan

