Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
18 Oct
Race in
13 days
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
18 days
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
32 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
39 days
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
46 days
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo "not thinking" about beating '21 teammate Vinales

Quartararo "not thinking" about beating '21 teammate Vinales
By:

Fabio Quartararo admits he is “not really thinking” about beating future teammate Maverick Vinales in the 2020 MotoGP campaign ahead of his step to the works Yamaha squad in 2021.

Quartararo will join Vinales at the factory Yamaha team next year after both were signed to two-year deals with the Japanese manufacturer back in January.

Despite a breakout rookie season in 2019 with Petronas Yamaha, in which he managed seven podiums, Quartararo failed to win a grand prix while Vinales won twice and finished three places ahead in the standings in third. 

However, Quartararo has since won three times in 2020 and leads the standings by eight points, while Vinales has only beaten him on-track once – when the works Yamaha rider won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. 

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com last month, Quartararo says he’s not “fully focused” on where he is relative to Vinales and believes Yamaha is confident in his potential. 

“No, I’m not really thinking about it right now,” Quartararo replied when asked if beating Vinales before becoming his teammate was important to him. 

“In the beginning of the season he said that who will finish as the first Yamaha will be really important, but in the end I am just doing my job. 

“There is not only Yamahas in paddock: there is Ducatis, Suzukis, KTM, Aprilia. So, you need to do the best, finishing in front of everyone. I’m not fully focused on Maverick. 

“I think Yamaha has taken me because I’m riding their bike in a really good way, they know I have the potential to fight on top.” 

Prior to his victory in last weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix, Quartararo endured a tough run of five races between Brno and the second Misano outing.

Scoring just 33 points having taken the maximum 50 following his domination of both Jerez rounds, he failed to reach the podium once (he crossed the line third in the Emilia Romagna GP, but was demoted to fourth owing to a time penalty for a track limits violation). 

Quartararo said last month he was “getting used” to riding around the Yamaha’s problems – which seemingly stem from Yamaha denying him use of an electronics setting in the wake of its engine issues at Jerez – and feels the lessons he learned from his difficult years in Moto3 and Moto2 have helped him to do this. 

“The time I spent in Moto2 and Moto3 was really difficult,” Quartararo added. “But I’ve learned from it. 90% of my year in 2016 and 2017 was negative, but I kept 10% positive. That’s all the experienced that I learned. 

“So, yes, I think it’s helping me in this kind of moment where you know you can be faster, but they say ‘no, you can’t use this, you can’t use this’.”

Espargaro "convinced" he can replicate KTM success at Honda

Previous article

Espargaro "convinced" he can replicate KTM success at Honda
Series MotoGP
Drivers Maverick Viñales , Fabio Quartararo
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Quartararo "not thinking" about beating '21 teammate Vinales
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo "not thinking" about beating '21 teammate Vinales

Espargaro "convinced" he can replicate KTM success at Honda
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro "convinced" he can replicate KTM success at Honda

Honda changing "more than expected" to suit new rear tyre
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda changing "more than expected" to suit new rear tyre

Morbidelli "looking forward" to Rossi fight in 2021
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli "looking forward" to Rossi fight in 2021

MGP

Quartararo "not thinking" about beating '21 teammate Vinales

Espargaro "convinced" he can replicate KTM success at Honda
MGP

Espargaro "convinced" he can replicate KTM success at Honda

Honda changing "more than expected" to suit new rear tyre
MGP

Honda changing "more than expected" to suit new rear tyre

Morbidelli "looking forward" to Rossi fight in 2021
MGP

Morbidelli "looking forward" to Rossi fight in 2021

How pressure management can win the MotoGP title
MGP

How pressure management can win the MotoGP title

