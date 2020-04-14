MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro

shares
comments
Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro
By:
Apr 14, 2020, 11:05 AM

Fabio Quartararo has been tipped to become MotoGP's next champion, perhaps as soon as this year, by rival Pol Espargaro.

Petronas Yamaha rider Quartararo made a strong impact during his first season in the premier class last year, scoring six pole positions, seven podium finishes and outscoring works Yamaha man Valentino Rossi en route to an impressive fifth in the standings.

Given that the 20-year-old Frenchman emerged as one of Marc Marquez's most consistent rivals in the latter portion of the year, KTM man Espargaro feels Quartararo could be an even bigger threat now he will be on the same spec of bike as Yamaha's factory riders.

"It's possible," Espargaro said in an interview with Sky Italia when asked if Quartararo could be the next champion. "He's a very strong rider, he's young, he's hungry, he's not afraid of anything and he's in a great team.

"But now his job will be difficult, because it's not easy to select the new material to ride the bike and go immediately fast. He will probably make mistakes and now he will have to work on his mentality, for development, to handle the pressure, to get results.

"Now he'll have to deal with all that, and he'll also have to deal with two of the best riders on the grid, [Maverick] Vinales and Rossi, so it won't be easy for him."

Read Also:

Next season Quartararo will step up to the works Yamaha squad in place of Rossi, a move that Espargaro thinks is the right one for the Iwata marque's future.

"Yamaha must look to the future, focus on what it will do in the years to come," said Espargaro. "The present is Valentino; he's still strong, he's a marketing force, he's very popular.

"But Yamaha wants to win by focusing on the youngsters as all the manufacturers have done: Ducati with [Francesco] Bagnaia, Honda with Alex Marquez, Suzuki with [Joan] Mir, KTM with [Brad] Binder, and them with Quartararo.

"Everybody wants young talent for the future, so Yamaha did well to close the whole rider market in three days."

Suzuki tipped to be this year's "revelation"

Espargaro also reckons that Suzuki pair Alex Rins and Joan Mir will figure strongly at the front this season off the back of a strong showing in the Qatar test in March.

"In my opinion the revelation of the season will be Suzuki, I have never seen them so competitive," said Espargaro. "They were strong in all conditions [at the test].

"I really like the team and the bike works well, especially when there is less grip.

"In the afternoons, during the test in Qatar, when the humidity was very strong, Rins always maintained a great rhythm."

Related video

Next article
Podcast: How Ducati is fighting the impact of Covid-19

Previous article

Podcast: How Ducati is fighting the impact of Covid-19
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Germán Garcia Casanova

Race hub

German GP

German GP

18 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR and Ganassi suspend Kyle Larson for racial slur

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Formula 1

‘Sensitive’ Ferrari set-up has held team back, says Arrivabene

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro
MGP

Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro

Podcast: How Ducati is fighting the impact of Covid-19
MGP

Podcast: How Ducati is fighting the impact of Covid-19

Lorenzo: I could've challenged Marquez with Ducati
MGP

Lorenzo: I could've challenged Marquez with Ducati

Pramac Ducati would be open to Iannone reunion
MGP

Pramac Ducati would be open to Iannone reunion

Avintia in the "red zone" amid enforced MotoGP hiatus
MGP

Avintia in the "red zone" amid enforced MotoGP hiatus

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.