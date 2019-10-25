MotoGP
Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash

Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 2:10 AM

Fabio Quartararo will miss Friday's second MotoGP practice session at Phillip Island following his heavy crash in the morning's opening running of the weekend.

The Petronas Yamaha rookie suffered a major highside in the closing moments of FP1 at the Siberia left-hander, and was taken straight to the medical centre.

While any serious injury to the Frenchman was swiftly ruled out, with MotoGP's medical staff declaring him fit to continue, he required further treatment to a hematoma in his left ankle.

As such, he will sit out FP2 due to the painkillers he was administered.

Quartararo explained that his crash was a result of not having enough experience in wet conditions in MotoGP.

A team statement said Quartararo's condition will be monitored and an update will be provided before Saturday morning's third practice session.

