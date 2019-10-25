Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash
Fabio Quartararo will miss Friday's second MotoGP practice session at Phillip Island following his heavy crash in the morning's opening running of the weekend.
The Petronas Yamaha rookie suffered a major highside in the closing moments of FP1 at the Siberia left-hander, and was taken straight to the medical centre.
While any serious injury to the Frenchman was swiftly ruled out, with MotoGP's medical staff declaring him fit to continue, he required further treatment to a hematoma in his left ankle.
As such, he will sit out FP2 due to the painkillers he was administered.
Quartararo explained that his crash was a result of not having enough experience in wet conditions in MotoGP.
A team statement said Quartararo's condition will be monitored and an update will be provided before Saturday morning's third practice session.
Previous article
Australia MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, Quartararo crashes
Next article
Australia MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Australian GP
|Sub-event
|FP2
|Drivers
|Fabio Quartararo
|Teams
|SIC Racing Team
|Author
|Jamie Klein
Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
08:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
07:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
08:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
08:35
14:35
|
|WU
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
03:20
09:20
|
|Race
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
08:00
14:00
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- WEC
Powered by