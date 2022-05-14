Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid Next / Marquez: "Easier" to lower expectations amid Honda MotoGP woes
MotoGP / French GP News

Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says it’s hard to beat Ducati in qualifying because the riders do “something crazy”, after Francesco Bagnaia stormed to pole at the MotoGP French Grand Prix. 

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying
Listen to this article

Bagnaia led a Ducati 1-2 ahead of teammate Jack Miller on Saturday at Le Mans, setting a new lap record of 1m30.450s to claim his second pole of the 2022 campaign.  

Quartararo was involved in the pole battle through to the chequered flag, but had to concede defeat and settle for fourth on his factory Yamaha for his home round.  

The Frenchman says he was “on the limit” on his bike to produce a 1m30.688s, so wasn’t disappointed at not making the front row given how strong the Ducati is in qualifying trim.  

“I was disappointed, but two minutes later I was happy,” Quartararo said of qualifying fourth at Le Mans on Saturday.  

“On the qualifying, we miss something – all the time, not only in qualifying. 

“Ducati is able to really do something crazy. And the riders, I would not say only Ducati.  

“But we are all the same in the race pace. So, it’s difficult to really make the difference.  

“The difference you make is putting yourself on the limit, having a little bit less fuel and putting yourself in a zone that for 27 laps is impossible.  

“So, I’m quite happy because I think 1m30.6s with our bike is… I feel on the limit, I have nothing more, and compared to the other Yamahas the gap is quite big.  

“So, it’s also a reference for me that we are doing a good job.” 

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Yamaha not only struggles with a lack of top speed relative to the Ducati, but the M1 struggles more than most bikes when riding behind other machinery with increasing front tyre pressures.  

At the previous round at Jerez, Quartararo was forced to ease off at one point in his chase of Bagnaia to keep his hard front tyre from overheating. 

But the Yamaha rider is confident he won’t have the same troubles as Jerez on Sunday at Le Mans should he not be able to clear Bagnaia, Miller and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro early. 

“No, because in Jerez I was alone with the hard front and already it was on the limit,” he said when asked if he was concerned about a repeat of his Jerez race.  

“Here we have the soft front and the front tyre is not overheating and doing high pressure.  

“So, I’m not worried. I don’t have a lot of overtaking points of course, because the Ducati in the acceleration zone is always playing [with us].  

“But 27 laps is long and you always have the opportunity to attack.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
Previous article

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
Next article

Marquez: "Easier" to lower expectations amid Honda MotoGP woes

Marquez: "Easier" to lower expectations amid Honda MotoGP woes
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate French GP
MotoGP

Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate

Quartararo “by far not the favourite” for the 2022 MotoGP title French GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “by far not the favourite” for the 2022 MotoGP title

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap French GP
MotoGP

Set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap

Bagnaia: “Best day of the year” despite “unlucky” Indonesia MotoGP FP2 Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: “Best day of the year” despite “unlucky” Indonesia MotoGP FP2

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati Prime
MotoGP

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati

Latest news

Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate

Quartararo “by far not the favourite” for the 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “by far not the favourite” for the 2022 MotoGP title

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full race results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full race results

French MotoGP: Bastianini wins again, Bagnaia crashes out
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Bastianini wins again, Bagnaia crashes out

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.