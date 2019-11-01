MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo to race factory-spec Yamaha in 2020

shares
comments
Quartararo to race factory-spec Yamaha in 2020
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 6:57 AM

Fabio Quartararo will have an A-spec Yamaha at his disposal for the 2020 MotoGP season.

The Petronas SRT rider will make the step up in hardware off the back of an impressive rookie campaign on the B-spec bike, which has featured six podiums and four poles.

The Frenchman currently sits sixth in the standings, one spot clear of factory team rider Valentino Rossi and four spots ahead of Petronas teammate Franco Morbidelli

The move will put both Quartararo and Morbidelli on A-spec bikes for 2020, which, along with faster access to upgrades, means a suite of seven engines to use across the season rather than just five for the B-spec package. 

“We are very happy to confirm that we have reached agreement here in Sepang for the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team to field two A-spec YZR-M1 bikes for the 2020 season," said Yamaha motorsport chief Lin Jarvis. 

"The performances of both Franco and Fabio have been excellent this year and this shows by the achievements of the riders and team in the various championship rankings they have achieved thus far both individually and as a team. 

"The support of Petronas to this new team has been crucial in permitting the team to make a further step forward for 2020 with two A-spec bikes. 

"Yamaha commits to providing the team and the riders our best possible support to enable them to make further progress in 2020 with race wins as well as hopefully achieving the best independent rider and team crowns.”

Read Also:

Team boss Razlan Razali added: "Both Franco and Fabio have contributed enormously to our success this year and having both riders on equal machinery will enable us to achieve even better things. 

"We are particularly proud to be able to make this announcement in Malaysia, the home of both Petronas and the team.”

Quartararo was due to start his maiden campaign on last year's M1, but was upgraded to slightly de-tuned '19 engines during an impressive pre-season phase.

He has received small updates across the year, including the extra 500rpm his engines were docked at the start of the year in a bid to preserve the life of his units.

Next article
Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo sets record FP1 pace

Previous article

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo sets record FP1 pace

Next article

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo smashes new record in FP2

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo smashes new record in FP2
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

3
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

4
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
5
NHRA

John Lawson's Funny Car career begins to blossom

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.