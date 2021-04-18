Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win

By:

Portuguese Grand Prix winner Fabio Quartararo says he feels like he did in his rookie season on the 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike and is confident it will work everywhere.

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win

Quartararo stormed to his second-successive race win in 2021 by 4.8 seconds at the Algarve International Circuit to open up a 15-point lead in the championship after three rounds.

Quartararo made a similarly strong start to his 2020 campaign, but was a lowly 14th at the Algarve track last season after the Portuguese venue proved to be one of Yamaha's weakest.

Admitting pre-season he was wary about the low-grip Algarve track causing the Yamaha to suffer its usual issues in those conditions, Quartararo was strong across the entire Portimao weekend.

"Yes, I feel honestly like [I did in] 2019," Quartararo said. "The bike is working so well and I have the same [bike as Qatar].

"We didn't touch the bike. We arrived here, it's exactly the same bike as Qatar, [only] changing a few things. But we never asked ourselves 'should we try this'. And 2019 was like this and you can see the difference between Qatar and here, it's totally different tracks.

"So that means the bike is going so well and I'm pretty sure the bike will work in all the tracks this year. Maybe we will struggle for sure, but I think the bike will go well in all tracks."

Read Also:

Quartararo says one the biggest differences between this year's Portugal race and the 2020 edition is his mental space, admitting he feels "like I am totally different" now.

"When you win the first two races in a row with advantage of four seconds, you feel that it's going to start and keep going," Quartararo explained.

"But the other ones are working so hard to go over you, to take that place. And actually now I'm just thinking race by race. At Jerez [last year] I was like 'wow, we are first in the championship'.

"I'd never been in that position ever and was strange for me. So, that's why right now I'm even not looking at the championship.

"I'm just thinking about the next race, and even during the pre-season I worked pretty well with my psychologist and I feel like all the exercises he gave to me were good at keeping me calm."

Quartararo ran a searing pace on his way to victory, having to absorb immense pressure from Suzuki's Alex Rins before he crashed out seven laps from the finish.

He admitted this pace was "unexpected", adding: "I think we did more 1m39s than 1m40s, and actually the pace was so strong.

"Here with our bike we feel a lot the fuel going down and in the middle of the race the pace was amazing.

"I knew we had a little bit extra pace from Alex, he was riding so fast, 0.2s [behind] always.

"He made a mistake, but honestly the pace that we set today was unexpected for myself but feels great to enjoy that track a lot."

Quartararo joined the KTMs and his fellow Yamaha riders in running the hard rear tyre, explaining his decision was motivated by having a better feeling on the right of that compound compared to the medium.

shares
comments
Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

Previous article

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

12min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

23h
3
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

4
Formula 1

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

2h
5
IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

1h
Latest news
Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win
MotoGP

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win

32m
Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
MotoGP

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

1h
Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

2h
Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

5h
MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro
MotoGP

MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro

8h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
1h

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Winglets 01:12
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Winglets

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar 02:07
MotoGP
Apr 10, 2021

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar

Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Mandalika Circuit update

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback Portugal GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

More from
Fabio Quartararo
Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh Portugal GP
MotoGP / Race report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss Doha GP
Video Inside
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss

How Quartararo plans to bounce back from 2020 MotoGP struggles Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

How Quartararo plans to bounce back from 2020 MotoGP struggles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

Latest news

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.