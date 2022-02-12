Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue

World champion Fabio Quartararo says his MotoGP future is “still open” as Yamaha has made little progress with its 2022 bike in pre-season testing.

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue
Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Listen to this article

Quartararo ended last weekend’s Sepang test unhappy as Yamaha failed to make any top speed gains with its bike compared to its 2021 challenger, while little has changed this weekend at the Mandalika test.

The Frenchman already said back in November he would not sign a 2023 Yamaha deal until he saw tangible progress with the package come the 2022 pre-season.

And though Yamaha has openly stated re-signing the 2021 world champion is its “top priority”, Quartararo said on Saturday in Indonesia that his future remains open.

“Obviously, I expected a bigger improvement of the bike,” Quartararo said. “And that makes my future open. I have to look at the best option for me.”

With Yamaha’s lack of top speed gains, Quartararo has now placed everything on his qualifying performance to assist him in his 2022 title defence, as his race pace is strong.

But, despite ending Saturday’s running at Mandalika fourth and comfortably the top Yamaha rider, he is “worried” about the fact he is “missing something” on this area compared to last year when he scored five straight poles and nine other front row starts.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked by Motorsport.com if qualifying was now key to his 2022, he replied: “Yes, that’s for sure and I don’t feel so great at the moment on the qualifying.

“So that’s what I’m more worried about, because on the pace I can go super, super fast on the used tyre.

“But the new tyre and one lap, I miss something compared to last year.

“So, this is the biggest difference and I feel like I have to improve that area.”

He added: “On qualifying what I’m missing is the difference between used tyres and new tyres is much less than before.

“And I feel like it’s quite difficult. And I don’t understand why it’s such a small difference”

Teammate Franco Morbidelli rode the 2019 and 2021-spec M1s last year, but also noted that the difference in engine between them is minimal, noting: “The engine for sure is better than 2019, that’s for sure.

“The difference between 21 and 22 is much smaller than between 19 and 21.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin
Previous article

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Latest news

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin
MotoGP MotoGP

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin

MotoGP Mandalika test: Marini fastest for Rossi’s team on Day 2
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Mandalika test: Marini fastest for Rossi’s team on Day 2

Riders say Mandalika MotoGP circuit is "strange, characterful"
MotoGP MotoGP

Riders say Mandalika MotoGP circuit is "strange, characterful"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.